FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the trend on new weekly cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky continues to move in the right direction.
During a virtual press briefing at the Capitol on Monday, he pointed out, “We have now had three straight weeks of decreasing numbers of total cases. That’s only happened twice in this entire pandemic.”
He noted that during each of the three surges of cases, it’s stopped, but primarily plateaued. “What we are seeing both in the state and the country right now, isn’t a plateau, it’s a significant decrease.”
Beshear said we are still in a dangerous time and still have a lot of cases, which unfortunately, leads to more deaths. “But, three straight declining weeks, for only the second time in the midst of this pandemic, is a real positive sign, but we want to see these cases continue to fall.”
The bottom line, according to the Governor, “What it should tell you, is when you when you follow all these good practices, when you wear a mask, when you remain socially distant, we see results.”
He announced that he has extended the mask mandate for another 30 days, as well as theprogram allowing Kentuckians to renew or replace a standard driver’s license or identity credential through their Circuit Court Clerk’s preferred mail-in or drop method.
The cutoff had been for those credentials that expire by Feb. 28, but his action extends that through June 30. Those who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete that step before renewing a credential.
There were 1,623 new cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials on Monday. “That’s up a little from last Monday,” Beshear said, “but is significantly lower than what we have seen for the past several months.”
There were three counties with more than 100 cases: Jefferson 284, Fayette 114, and Madison 111. The rest of the top ten counties were Daviess 83, Kenton 58, Warren 51, Boone 49, Shelby 39, Franklin 38, and McCracken 32.
The total number of positive cases in Kentucky since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020, has now reached 364,507.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized stood at 1,314 Monday. Of them, 337 were in the ICU and 178 on a ventilator. The only increase was those on a ventilator, around five, otherwise the numbers have declined.
With the post-holiday surge that gave us a higher number of new cases, it follows that a few weeks later, the number of deaths was still high on Monday, at 35, the same as Sunday, but still down from the single day record of 69 which we saw last Thursday. The pandemic total has now risen to 3,780.
The latest victims ranged in age from 45 to 97. Jefferson County reported nine deaths; Bullitt County had six; there were three in Boone and Fayette counties; two were in Harlan and Kenton counties; with one each in Adair, Boyle, Calloway, Clay, Clinton, Grayson, Harrison, Lawrence, Madison and Monroe counties.
The state’s positivity rate saw a small rise to 8.85%, but remained below 9% for the fourth straight day.
The governor also gave an update on the COVID-19 rollout, with the first regional center operated in a partnership with Kroger, opening Tuesday at the Kentucky Horse Park, north of Lexington.
For the past four weeks, Kentucky has administered more initial doses than it received from the federal government, so he reminded Kentuckians that while the state can vaccinate up to 250,000 people per week: the limiting factor for vaccine distribution is supply.
“Remember, we are vaccinating people faster than we get doses from the federal government, and if you’re having a hard time signing up, it’s because there just aren’t enough doses. But we are working hard, and everybody is going to get their turn,” he said. He urged patience.
In total, 422,500 initial vaccine doses have been sent to Kentucky and 362,271 have been administered. 341,575 initial doses have been sent to the state’s distribution program and 305,757 have been administered through that program. 80,925 initial doses have been sent to Kentucky through the federal long-term care vaccination program that contracts with CVS and Walgreens, and 56,514 have been administered through that program.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear will be holding his next live press briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4, which can be viewed on his YouTube and Facebook pages.
