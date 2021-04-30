There were 796 cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials, 20% of them involving those who are 18 and younger. The total number has risen sharply since it was 213 on Monday. There have now been 443,408 positive cases in Kentucky during the pandemic.
Five counties had 20 or more cases: Jefferson had 235, accounting for nearly 30% of all cases in the state. The others were Fayette 42, Warren 28, Daviess 23, and Hardin 20.
Ten new deaths came to the state through local health departments, while two more were uncovered in the ongoing audit of death certificates from last fall and winter. The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 is now 6,497.
Kentucky’s positivity rate stood at 3.12% on Thursday, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases, a 0.01% increase from Wednesday.
A total of 422 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of them, 97 were in the ICU and 45 on a ventilator. All three categories were lower than on Wednesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said that as of Thursday, 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means less than 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.
“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” he said. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”
There are more than 500 vaccination sites around the state. Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find the ones near them.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Due to this being Kentucky Derby week, the governor did not hold a Thursday press briefing. His office is expected to send out daily numbers throughout the weekend.
