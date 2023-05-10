It was a standing room only crowd last Wednesday at Weaver’s On 4th in downtown London as Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft campaigned as part of her Kitchen Table Tour.
Craft, a former United Nations ambassador appointed by President Donald Trump, highlighted issues in the commonwealth involving education, bringing jobs to Kentucky and fighting drug and human trafficking problem.
“There’s nothing wrong with a college degree but you’ve got to be able to be employed,” Craft said of promoting career and technical education. “I want to be able to produce electricians, master plumbers, mathematicians, people who can work automated machinery — not activists. I’ve never seen an activist put something together.”
Craft advocated involving parents and involving small businesses that can employ young adults and others who may be pursuing a second career.
“We’ve to remove every barrier that stands between a small business and their growth,” she added, referencing the need to address permitting and other regulations that may prove burdensome.
Craft noted her role in negotiating for small business in the agreement replacing NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement).
“President Trump knew that the heart of every state is its workers…,” Craft said. “Only then can we attract industry.”
In addition to education, the workforce has also been impacted by the drug epidemic. Craft talked about how she’d like to fight the influx of illegal narcotics, specifically fentanyl, by declaring traffickers to be terrorist organizations.
The candidate was accompanied by running mate, State Senator Max Wise, who sponsored a law aimed at transgender youth this year, as well as U.S. Representative James Comer. The event lasted more than an hour.
Congressman Comer not only spoke of his support for the Craft-Wise ticket but also about his role investigating the Biden family as chair of the House Oversight Committee.
The trio closed by taking questions and noting the nearing Primary Election next Tuesday — encouraging citizens to get out and vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.