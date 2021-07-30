LAUREL COUNTY — First responders were dispatched to an injury crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75.
According to scanner traffic, the crash took place just before the 41 mile marker heading northbound around 1:49 p.m. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad reported two lanes of the interstate were closed around mile marker 40.
London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and London Police Department are all on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.