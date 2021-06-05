MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that District 11 Crews are set to perform bridge inspections in Bell, Jackson, Knox, and Laurel Counties this coming week.
The work schedule is listed below:
- On Tuesday, June 8, Flaggers will maintain traffic on KY 490 in Laurel County (mile point 11.5) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- On Tuesday, June 8, KY 89 (mile point 0.0) in Jackson County will be closed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- On Wednesday, June 9, the truss bridge on Old Railroad Lane over the Cumberland River near the community of Artemus in Knox County will be closed from 9 a.m. until noon.
- On Thursday, June 10, the truss bridge in Middlesboro (Bell County) on North 17th Street over Yellow Creek will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
