University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!
The following students from your local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:
Jessica Lee of Keavy, KY (40737), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Savannah Hammack of London, KY (40741), received their Associate Degree in Nursing
Kendra Lewis of London, KY (40744), received their Associate of Science in Psychology
Benjamin Brown of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Jakob McWhorter of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
Dana Taylor of Lexington, KY (40513), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Tammy Lewis of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
Zachary Madden of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Mission and Ministries
Kaetlin Boggs of London, KY (40744), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Betty Philpot of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health
Hannah Eubanks of Lexington, KY (40513), received their Education Specialist in School Counseling
Kendall Deaton of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Carly Mink of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Tara Prewitt of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Jonathan Dean of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Carl Gray of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner
Jennifer Tyler of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner
Melinda Pezzi of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner
Taylor Crockett of London, KY (40741), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Taylor Bailey of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Lacey Dixon of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Amanda Spitser of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching
Corey Nicholson of London, KY (40741), received their Master of Business Administration in
Destiny Blue of Lily, KY (40740), received their Associate Degree in Nursing
Taylor Hoskins of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Biology
Steven Nelson of london, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in History
Jenna Rockwell of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health & Exercise and Sport Science
Rachel Evans of London, KY (40744), received their Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies & Youth and Family Ministry
Lauren Stokes of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Middle School Education
The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!
