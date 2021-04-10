University of the Cumberlands is welcoming all high schoolers who have been admitted to the university to Admitted Patriots Days on campus on Friday, April 23, and Friday, May 7.
“For a lot of high school students, they find out they’ve been admitted, and it’s like, ‘Awesome!... What do I do now?’ They haven’t been through this process before,” said Brandy Martin, director of undergraduate admissions for Cumberlands’ Williamsburg campus. “Admitted Patriots Days gives them the chance to talk with all the campus offices they need, fill out the paperwork they need to, and go home knowing they checked off their list all in one day. It’s sort of a one-stop shop for admitted students’ needs.”
Admitted Patriots will be able to register for their UC account, create their student ID, accept and finalize their financial aid awards, catch a glimpse of what their fall schedule may look like, apply for housing and select rooms, submit health forms, and complete their consents to disclose (FERPA).
Admitted students can reserve a time slot on April 23 or May 7 by visitingwww.ucumberlands.edu/joinus. Visits begin at Gatliff Chapel. Admitted students are welcome to bring family and/or friends to campus. Face masks will be required when standing within six feet of others, both indoors and outdoors.
Anyone who has not yet applied to Cumberlands may finalize their application any day before May 7 to take advantage of Admitted Patriots Days. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
