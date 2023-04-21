Come celebrate the beauty of creation! The Department of Biology at University of the Cumberlands is participating in a free family-oriented event in downtown Williamsburg to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day.
On Saturday, April 22, from 2-6pm, food vendors, family activities, and tree saplings will be available through the Whitley Co. Extension at River Fog Park in Williamsburg. There will also be informational booths to learn more about nature, Arbor Day, and Earth Day. All are welcome to stop by this free community event.
Dr. Todd Yetter, professor of biology at Cumberlands, remarked, “This is a fun event that’s perfect for families who want to walk around in the nice spring weather, maybe get some food, and teach their kids a little about the importance, intricacy, and beauty of nature. Additionally, participation in this event reinforces our university’s commitment to being a Tree Campus Higher Education Institution. We take pride in that designation, and we enjoy opportunities like this where we get to share our enthusiasm for God’s creation with the community.”
April 22nd, the day of the free downtown event, marks the celebration of Earth Day. Arbor Day is about a week later, on April 28th. Communities around the world celebrate both holidays in various ways, such as picking up garbage in nature, planting trees, and donating to “green” organizations. In the past, University of the Cumberlands has planted trees on campus in celebration of Arbor Day, including in 2021 when students and staff planted 50 trees on land that had been surface mined prior to the university’s purchase of the land, and has now been cross-ripped and reforested. Over the past several years, the Department of Biology on campus has worked in tandem with the university’s Office of Plant Services to replace dead trees on campus with Kentucky-native species, bolstering the health of plant life throughout Cumberlands’ campus.
To learn more about trees and their benefits, visit www.arborday.org. For more information about the biology program at University of the Cumberlands, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
