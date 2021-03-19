FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Operators of recreational boats less than 26 feet in length will be required to use an engine cut-off switch and associated ECOS link starting April 1 as the U.S. Coast Guard implements a law passed by Congress.
The devices prevent runaway vessels and the threats they pose. The ECOSL attaches the vessel operator to a switch that shuts off the engine if the operator is thrown from the helm. The ECOSL is usually a lanyard-style cord that attaches to an ECOS either near the helm or on the outboard motor itself if the vessel is operated by a tiller. When enough tension is applied, the ECOSL disengages from the ECOS and the motor is automatically shut down.
Wireless engine cut-off switches have recently been developed and are also Coast Guard approved for use. These devices use an electronic “fob” that is carried by the operator and senses when it is submerged in water, activating the ECOS and turning the engine off. Wireless devices are available on the aftermarket and are beginning to become manufacturer-installed options.
Each year the Coast Guard receives reports of recreational vessel operators who fall or are suddenly and unexpectedly thrown out of their boat, which has led to injuries and deaths. When this occurs, the Coast Guard says the boat continues to operate with no one in control of the vessel, leaving the operator stranded in the water as the boat continues on course, or begins to circle the person in the water eventually striking them, often with the propeller. These dangerous runaway vessel situations put the ejected operator, other users of the waterway, and marine law enforcement officers and other first responders in serious danger.
According to the Coast Guard, the overwhelming majority of recreational vessels produced for decades have had an ECOS installed, so this new use requirement simply obligates recreational vessel operators to use critical safety equipment already present on their boat.
Seven states currently have ECOS use laws for traditional recreational vessels, and 44 states, including Kentucky, have ECOS use laws for personal watercraft, or PWC.
According to MarineTitle.com, there are 166,760 boats registered in Kentucky.
