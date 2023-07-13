A group of cyclists will be traveling through Laurel County next week as part of near-300-mile journey to honor fall first responders.
The London Police Department announced last Friday on Facebook that the cycling group, called “Kentucky Brotherhood” and comprised of first responders and corrections officers, will be stopping this in London this year as part of their annual ride through Kentucky communities that have lost first responders.
The cyclists will trek roughly 300 miles beginning in Middlesboro with stops in London, Hazard, and Prestonsburg, and ending in Pikeville to honor 18 officers throughout eastern Kentucky.
In 2022, the London Police Department lost Lieutenant Travis Hurley and Sergeant Logan Medlock. They will be traveling through London on July 19, the first day of the ride.
“This is not about us. It’s about the families and the officers that were lost in the line of duty,” said Kentucky Brotherhood official Matt Grogan, who also serves as deputy fire chief of the Elizabethtown Fire Department. “It’s also about the police department’s families as well.”
The journey will last four days and the goal is to cycle 70 miles each day. At least 34 volunteers have signed up to join Grogan to honor Kentucky’s fallen officers.
“A little bit of pain we may feel on the bicycle in a day is nothing what these families are living with on a daily basis,” Grogan said.
The route into London will bring the riders up US 25, where Grogan and company plan to stop in remembrance of Sgt. Medlock at the site where his cruiser was struck by a drunk driver last October.
Afterward, the cyclists will stop at the London-Laurel Farmers Market for a ceremony with the police department and their families. They are expected to arrive around 5:30 p.m. In addition to the LPD officers, the honor stop will also pay tribute Sgt. Gregory Means of the Casey County Detention Center, Chief Steve Ferrell of the Monticello Fire Department and Lt. Mark Pike of the Taylor County Detention Center.
Prior to the LPD ceremony, Kentucky Brotherhood will be stopping at the London-Corbin Airport to honor pilot Mark Woodcock who flew for Air Evac 56 out of Danville.
The group will stay overnight at First Baptist Church in London before heading toward Eastern Kentucky the next day.
LPD Major Randy Medlock, Logan’s father, invites all first responders and their families, as well as everyone in the community, invited come out and support the cyclists.
