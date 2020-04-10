A Harrison County man, among the first persons to test positive for the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, donated plasma last week in an attempt to help others who are trying to recover from the novel coronavirus.
Ray Young, 51, tested positive for the virus on March 12, and immediately went into quarantine, though he did not have any of the symptoms associated with the virus. He was deemed to be virus-free on March 28, the day he was first approached about donating his plasma for and experimental treatment.
“I had a low-grade fever in the overnight hours a couple of nights, but none of the other symptoms like coughing, a runny nose or shortness of breath,” said Young, who has worked at Cynthiana’s 3M plant for 31 years.
Young said he is fairly sure that he contracted the virus at church on Feb. 23, but had also traveled to California from Jan. 23-26.
“I just don’t think the trip to the fitness expo in California is where I contracted the virus,” Young said. “That was over 40 days before I tested positive, and over 60 days when you figure in the quarantine period.”
He said that WEDCO tested several members of his church, after one church member was symptomatic of the virus.
“A representative of WEDCO called and wanted to test me and some other church members, after one of the church members was symptomatic and tested positive,” he said. “When the results came back that I was positive for the virus, I was both floored and heartbroken at the same time. There was just a roller coaster of emotions.”
He said that taking care of his body has been a primary part of his life for several years and that his fitness helped him to fend off the symptoms of the virus.
“I strength train four or five days a week and do cardio work three days a week,” Young said. “I eat right, don’t smoke and drink alcohol only very occasionally.”
He said that his father passed away at 52 years of age from cancer.
“I was 18 when Dad passed,” Young said. “As I have gotten older, I’ve become more and more aware of my own mortality. I want to take care of myself. I don’t want to take any chances with my life.”
He said that he was heartbroken due to the possibility that he unknowingly passed the virus on to people who are less able to fight it off.
“That has been very tough for me to think about,” he said. “How many people have I exposed to this virus? That was my thought process.”
Young said that he had to have two negative tests, 24 hours apart, to be released from quarantine.
Once that occurred, he was deemed to be clear of the virus on March 28.
The very day that he was cleared of the virus, a WEDCO representative called him at home and asked if he would be willing to take a call from Harrison Memorial Hospital CEO Sheila Currans.
“Of course, I said yes,” Young said. “She said that a doctor at Baptist Health in Lexington wanted to know if I would be willing to donate plasma to be used on a couple of virus patients who were struggling. Certainly, I was willing to do anything that might help someone else. I would have given anything to be able to help my Dad when he was so sick. I wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to help anyone who needed help, now.”
So that very day, he went to Baptist Health, in Lexington and was tested again for the virus, to make sure he was still negative for COVID-19, which he was.
Then the next day he met Dr. Wiliams at the Central Kentucky Blood Center to have plasma extracted from his blood.
“The process took 55 minutes to take blood from me, have the blood broken down into plasma, which they kept, and then have my blood transfused back into my body with a saline solution,” Young explained. “They drew 700 milliliters of blood, which they said would produce enough plasma for two different people who were suffering through the virus.”
Young said that he asked to be kept abreast of how successful the treatments for those two people have been.
“I can’t say for sure that my plasma donation was the reason for those patients feeling better, but I’ve been told that both of those people have shown steady improvement,” Young said. “It might be because of the natural progression of the virus, or it might have been helped along by the plasma transfusion that they received.”
Whatever the case, there can be no doubt that Ray Young has done his part, and more, to help in the ongoing battle against this virus pandemic.
