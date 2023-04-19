His death at age 26 marked a brief life, but London Police Officer Logan Medlock definitely made an impact during that time.
His dedication to his job was recognized recently by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.
Not only was Officer Logan Medlock promoted posthumously to the rank of Sergeant, he was also honored with the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award and the Governor’s Occupant Protection Award for 2022. This is the first time that one law enforcement officer has received both awards.
The award was presented to Medlock’s father, London City Police Major Randy Medlock with Medlock’s widow also present.
Logan Medlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 30, 2022 as he traveled along South Main Street. An impaired driver ran a traffic light at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Street) and South Main Street, striking Medlock’s police cruiser in the driver’s side. The impact knocked both vehicles from the roadway into A.R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, Casey Preston Byrd of Oneida, Tenn., was arrested and is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of murder of a police officer, driving under the influence and criminal mischief. The last charge stems from damages incurred to cemetery markers from the paths of the vehicles following the crash.
