Feb. 6
• Shannon Melton and Sheila L. Melton to David J. Woistman and Victoria Pruice Woistman, 2.94 acres on Cabin Ridge Road; $265,000
• Charlie Benge and Sharon Benge, DBA (Doing Business As) C&S Rental Property to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, Lots 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in William Reams Subdivision; $238,900
• James Dewayne Lewis and Patricia Lewis to Deborah Carroll and Scott W. Carroll, 0.45 acres on KY 552; $45,000
• Michael Sturgill and Becky J. Sturgill to Sudie Grubb and Monroe Grubb, Lot 63 in Mallard Point Subdivision; $347,000
• Joseph McHargue, by and through Julie G. Smith, Attorney-in-Fact, to Corey Williamson, 5.3 acres in Laurel County; $27,500
• Robert Mark Scott to Michael Mastin, Lot 2 in Pleasant View Estates Subdivision; $30,000
• Jessie J. Salva, also known as (aka) Jessie Gerald Salva, to Jessie J. Salva, 1/2 acre on Robinson Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James Hugh Sibert Jr. to Ivan Khalus, Lots 105, 106, 107 and 108 in Rolling Acres Subdivision; $165,777.26
• Charles S. Morgan and Betty Lou Morgan to Randy Peters and Tonya Peters or survivor, 4.69 acres on Hart Church Road; $70,000
• Katie Loftis and Ryan Collett to Steve Robinson and Brittany Robinson, Tracts 1, 3 and 4 on High Moore Road; $280,000
• James Marshall Nixon to Wyatt Cox, 0.100 acres on Muddy Gut Creek; $104,000
• The Denver and Shirley McCowan Irrevocable Trust, through David McCowan, trustee, to Jesse Allen and Josie Allen, 1.35 acres and 0.51 acres on KY 1228; $8,000
• Andrew Sester and Mary Sester to Michael A. Sturgill and Becky J. Sturgill, 0.48 acres on Airport Road; $312,000
• Marlene G. Hensley to Susan E. Tarvin and David E. Gibson, 1.07 acres on Dorthea Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Thomas Black to Tammy Stuecher and Marcia Vilk, Lot 42 and 43 in Sweet Hollow Estates; $385,000
Feb. 7
• Argo Grubb and Glenn Hubbard to Sarah M. Shields, 1.5 acres and 1.5 acres in Laurel County; $63,000
• Denise Stewart and Paul Jacob Stewart to Curtis Burton and Katrina Burton, 1 acre on KY 830; $21,000
• Karen Keith, executrix of Estate of Inez Caldwell, to Andrew Sester, Mary Sester or survivor, 1/2 of Lot 59 and all of Lot 60 in Golden Eagle Estates Subdivision; $228,000
• Bush Fire Services Inc. to DJP Holdings LLC, 1 1/2 acres on London Manchester Road and 1/2 acre and 2 tracts on Payne Trail; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Chassie Vaughn, Doug Vaughn and Ashley Vaughn, Darrell Vaughn, and Josie Vaughn to Richard E. Vaughn and Tim Dailey, 32.51 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Wilma Fyffe, Chester Ison and Deborah Ison to Olivia Michelle Adams and Chet Wesley Ison, 25 acres in Laurel County; property division, no monetary consideration
Feb. 8
• Johnny Dugger, as heir of Estate of Irene Dugger, to David Dugger and Letisha Marlene Dugger, Lot 7 in H&H Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Krista Jackson and James Jackson to Lucy Sadler and Hunter Grubb, land on Tuttle Road (KY 1810); love and affection, no monetary consideration
• SCF RC Funding 1, LLC to EPRT Tennessee Properties LLC, 0.979 acres on KY 363 and KY 192; $10
• SCF RC Funding 1, LLC to EPRT Tennessee Properties LLC, 2.935 on South Main Street; $10
• Sharon Richardson, Marsha Phillips, Billie Marie Sullivan and Steve Sullivan to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, land in Calvary Court; $91,666.66
• Andrea Rachelle Harris and Ricky Dean Harris Jr. to Valarie Cheek, Lot 10 in Woodhills Estates Subdivision; $222,000
Feb. 9
• Ola Shell to Shirley Napier, 11 acres, 1 acre and 30 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• 5M Properties LLC to David Hansen, 5.19 acres in Laurel County; $228,000
• Charles A. Pace to Charles A. Pace, trustee of The Charles A. Pace Revocable Trust Agreement, 55 acres, 61 acres, 63 1/2 acres, 75 1/2 acres and 11 3/4 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Roscoe Asher to Christopher Lee Asher, 1 acre in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shirley R. Caudill to Robin Carey, land on East 5th Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Johnny L. Woodyard and Dora Woodyard to Freddie Shelton, 33 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
Feb. 10
• Ray Robinson to Tina Robinson, 14 acres on London-Manchester Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Scott McMillan, administrator of Estate of Grace Drummond to Theodore Cowper Woodson and Robin Hyde Woodson, 8 acres in Laurel County; no monetary consideration
• Dayton Freight Lines Inc. to London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, 16.409 acres in Charles Pennington Industrial Park; $250,000
• Deanna McFadden and Walter McFadden to Sebastian Mills and Leah Brianne Bevins, 1/2 acre on KY 80; $115,000
• Sherry Gabbard to Logan Ray Isaacs, Lot 18 in Section A of North Hills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jacob Vanhook to Stanley (Junior) Hammons and Louise N. Hammons, 0.33 acres on KY 472; $40,000
• Chassie Vaughn, Doug Vaughn and Ashley Vaughn, Richard Vaughn and Tim Dailey, and Josie Vaughn to Darrell Vaughn, 12 acres, 20 acres, 40 acres and 2 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road and Lots 14 and 8 in Dees Heirs Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Chassie Vaughn, Doug Vaughn and Ashley Vaughn, Richard Vaughn and Tim Dailey, and Darrell Vaughn to Josie Vaughn, 4.66 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Michael Edwards and Kim Edwards to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, 8.80 acres on Calvary Court; $91,666.66
• Homer C Kirk and Tammy L. Kirk to Aaron Curtis Young, Lot 37 in Block 2 of Fisherman Cove; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Homer C Kirk and Tammy L. Kirk to James William Young, Lot 38 in Block 2 of Fisherman Cove; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Homer C Kirk and Tammy L. Kirk to Travis Allen Lawrence, Lot 8 in Block 3 of Fisherman Cove; love and affection, no monetary consideration
