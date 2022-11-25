Many years of service to the City of London was recognized on Monday night.
City Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams presented a sign bearing the name of long-time city servant, Bill Dezarn, which will be placed at the trail head site in Whitley Branch Veterans Park.
Dezarn’s term on the London City Tourism Commission expires on Nov. 27. He is being replaced by Donnie Lee Philpot. Dezarn has been on the city tourism board since its inception in 2013, but has also served on the London City Council and the London Board of Planning and Zoning. His service dates back to 1978 when he was first elected to the city council.
Williams presented the sign bearing Dezarn’s name during Monday’s meeting of the city tourism board.
“I don’t think there is anyone who deserves to be recognized more,” Williams said.
The same park will also soon host a locked bin where American flags can be properly retired. Marsha Cross with the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) said the group is willing to conduct classes to demonstrate the proper way to retire a flag.
“You have to fold it a certain way and burn it and we want to show people how to do that,” she said. “We can get a box for the disposal but we thought putting it at Veterans Park would be the best place for it.”
Tourism commissioners agreed with that proposal, stating the area behind the flags could be used for that purpose. Cross said the DAR is established to preserve history and showing the public how to properly dispose of a flag is one facet of their mission.
That was one of many topics discussed during Monday’s regular monthly meeting.
Levi Jackson Park Manager Steven Holt said the campground store would close on its regular schedule of Dec. 1. That is also the date of the closing of the campground area. The campground facilities will still be accessible to those wishing to use the spots, although the access to an on-ground store will not return until the spring camping season begins.
Another discussion arose with the proposal of a joint city-county tourism office. Rodney Hendrickson and Tom Handy, board members with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission, explained that the county tourism office building/tourist information center was in need of repair. Hendrickson said it is necessary for a state of the art office and information center to be constructed on the same property of the existing building. Handy said there were vacant lots of each side of the current building that could be used for expansion. The site also hosts several Tesla charging stations.
Hendrickson launched the discussion by outlining the various projects for which the two tourism boards have worked together for the past couple of years.
“It’s necessary that we work together and the things that we have — the Redbud Ride, the World Chicken Festival, and other events — have gone well,” he said. “The tourism building is old and needs some repairs. Whether we redo the existing building or build an entirely new one, we were wondering whether the city tourism would be interested in sharing space with us.”
He continued that the two organizations would remain separate, with their own budgets and staff, but that a joint office building might offer even more shared opportunities to enhance tourism in the Laurel area.
Hendrickson added that the tourist information center had to be located near Interstate 75 for easier access for travelers when asked about why the location would remain the same. That’s when Handy spoke up to explain the
Tesla charging stations behind the center was one of the most popular drawings for travelers and brought in many visitors for that reason alone.
Handy and Hendrickson both said the plans for a new tourism building were in the preliminary stages but again emphasized that a building housing the two commissions would be beneficial to both.
City tourism board chair Starr Handy said he didn’t disfavor the suggestion and thanked Handy and Hendrickson for their offer and proposal. Both said they did not expect an immediate answer but had just approached the city tourism board to make the proposal for consideration.
City tourism director Chris Robinson outlined some of the upcoming events.
“The Tree Lighting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. The singing starts at 6 p.m.,” he said. “The tree lighting will kick off the light displays in downtown. Christmas on Main is on Friday, Dec. 2 and Lights Around London starts on Dec. 2.”
Robinson said registration for Lights Around London had closed but that there were 62 homes and businesses registered for this year’s event. That is down somewhat from last year’s 70+ entries but still offers a driving tour throughout the county.
He added that the plans for this year’s downtown New Year’s Eve party were being finalized. Superfecta will be the featured band for this year’s event. Music begins at 9 p.m. and continues throughout the night until the countdown to the new year begins. Robinson added that Brittany Cradic, director of the London Community Center and organizer of the New Year’s Eve party, has already secured the fireworks for this year’s event as well.
The Hoopin’ It Up Classic at South Laurel High School over the Christmas break will also return this year. Robinson said the organizers had requested $5,000 sponsorship, which was granted in a unanimous vote.
Downtown events also require safety barriers on some streets and the increased crowds are necessitating the purchase of additional ones. Robinson said the city tourism can purchase the new barriers for $399 each, which are safer and easier to store. Board members approved purchasing additional newer barriers for future use.
