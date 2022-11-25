London City Tourism officials honored outgoing commissioner Bill Dezarn, pictured in back row center, for his long time service to the City of London by designating a trail head in Whitley Branch Veterans Park in Dezarn’s honor. Dezarn has served on the City Tourism Commission since its inception but is being replaced by Donnie Lee Philpot when his term expires next week. Dezarn has also served on the London City Council and London Planning and Zoning Board.