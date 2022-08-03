Keeping calm under stress is key for Laurel dispatchers — an area that Chief Communications Training Officer Terry Wattenbarger learned all too well during his 30-year career.
Officially retired on July 31, Wattenbarger leaves a career that began when he was just becoming an adult.
“My dad (the late Don Wattenbarger) was a deputy and I had an interest in emergency services,” he said. “I went to college for a couple of semesters but it just wasn’t for me. I was already volunteering with the Laurel County Fire Department, so I started looking for a good job.”
That came in October 1992 when the Dispatch Center was added to the London Police Department — located on Broad Street where the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is now housed.
“We started out with two consoles and two dispatchers. We only had one person on duty between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” he said. “Now we have four consoles and four people. We always have a minimum of two people and no one is ever alone.”
Wattenbarger said growth in population over the last 30 years necessitated growth and new technology in the Dispatch Center in order to provide the service needed for the area.
“We increased in the number of calls so the personnel had to increase. There’s rarely a span over 5 minutes that you don’t have a call to 911,” he added. “We do have some calls to 911 that should be just to Dispatch and we’ve done education sessions where we tell people when to call 911 and when to call Dispatch. Sometimes we’ve had someone call 911, just wanting a phone number.”
The 911 calls are strictly for emergency situations, while general questions should be directed to the Dispatch Center (878-6000).
As Chief Communications Training Officer, Wattenbarger’s primary duty was to instruct new employees on how to handle emergency calls.
“No matter how upset someone is, the dispatcher has to stay under control and help them (callers) to calm down so we can get information on how to help them,” he said. “For first responders, they are hands-on — they can get there and calm someone down. Over the phone is different. You have to keep calm and get them the help they need to take care of the situation. In this job, you have to be ready for anything. When that phone rings, you never know what’s going to be on the other line. That’s what I liked most about my job — no day was ever the same.”
That variety and range of helping someone in need is what drove Wattenbarger through the years. He said he always has liked public service — he will remain as Chief of the Laurel County Fire Department after retiring from the Dispatch Center — and may seek other avenues of employment later.
As for his decision to retire, Wattenbarger simply says, “It was time.”
But his time spent as Laurel Dispatch is time he cherishes — even those horrific times of the tornadoes in 2001 and 2012.
“The natural disasters are when we get the most calls — everyone calls 911,” he said. “I always stressed to dispatchers to remember that no matter how bad a day you were having, someone else was having a worse one. That’s why they have to be at their best when someone else is at their worst.”
Unless you have had to call 911, many people don’t realize that Dispatchers can also do emergency medical dispatch.
“If someone is having a cardiac arrest, we can talk them through CPR,” he said. “That’s when a dispatcher has to remain calm and keep the person at the other end of the line calm however possible until a first responder can get there.”
Through technology, the dispatch center can also track down where a call originates — and usually within a 500 foot range. But only through funding from the water bill tax and the contributions of the City of London and Laurel County Fiscal Court has that been possible. That tax changed a few years ago.
“We did have a tax added to landline phones but with the increase in cell phones, a lot of people didn’t want to pay for several cell phones and keep a landline,” he said. “You might have a row of 10 homes and only one of them still had a landline. So we got the tax put on the water bills — everyone who has a water meter pays that tax which funds the Dispatch Center.”
Despite the dedication to helping others, however, there are times that dispatchers and other first responders deal with intense stress. Wattenbarger said there are multiple organizations and individuals who assist with the (Post) Traumatic Stress Disorder — an aspect that he greatly appreciates.
“You try not to take something home with you — you try to disconnect. But there are calls that will always stay in my mind,” he explained. “For me, it’s the elderly and when kids are involved.”
Another one was when a fellow dispatch member and volunteer firefighter passed away unexpectedly. Wattenbarger took the call from his friend’s mother — a call that broke his heart. On another occasion, he answered the dispatch phone when his father called after his mother had fallen.
“I got everybody (first responders) on their way, then I told the guys, ‘That’s my mom — I have to go,’” he said.
The same attitude he kept at the Dispatch Center is duplicated with his duties at the fire department — he’s seen a lot of changes and the evolution of technology that allows first responders to act more efficiently and effectively.
As a dispatcher, Wattenbarger was required to call out fire departments and rescue squad whenever an injury was reported. Although county fire departments and rescue squad are primarily comprised of volunteers, Wattenbarger knows that quick response is vital to saving lives.
“I’d rather be there and not be needed than to not be there and be needed,” he said. “I don’t want anyone saying that someone died because the fire department or someone wasn’t there. We might have a tool or something that could save someone’s life. We’re here for the community.”
As he begins his retirement, however, Wattenbarger said he was going to remain that way — at least for a while — and spend time with his son, Noah and his mother, Virginia.
“I don’t know if I’ll do something else or not,” he said. “But I think whatever I might do would be something with public service. I’ve done that my whole adult life.”
