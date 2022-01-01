London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.