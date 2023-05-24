The sound of kittens crying alerted Laurel Sheriff’s officials to a situation discovered during an investigation into a domestic dispute complaint.
Rachel Denise Joseph, 45, of East Bernstadt, was arrested last week on charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.
According to LCSO, Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Brian France and Sgt. Travis Napier responded to the call on Chapel Road around 11:54 p.m. Thursday and encountered a male subject who said a female inside the house was extremely intoxicated. When deputies went inside to check on the female, they heard the muffled cries of kittens in the area. A plastic bag was found inside a trash can with kittens, soaking wet, in the tied up bag.
Further investigation revealed that the female had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
Animal Control was called to retrieve the kittens, and Joseph was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
At arraignment before W.L. “Skip” Hammons Jr. Friday morning, Joseph pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to 360 days in jail conditionally discharged for two years. She was also credited for 30 days time served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.