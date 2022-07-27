After 19 1/2 years in various positions with the London City Police, Travis Dotson has risen to the helm as Interim Chief.
Dotson’s entire experience has been with the city police department, where he began as a patrolman in 2002. In 2009, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a School Resource Officer (SRO) from 2012 until 2020. He received another promotion a year later to Lieutenant.
The retirement of former Chief Darrell Kilburn placed Dotson into the top leadership position in the city police department, taking effect on July 1.
Dotson’s title is “Interim Chief,” as a new mayor will take office on Jan. 1 and under Kentucky laws, can appoint a new chief. Thus, Dotson’s title as ‘interim,’ which will remain into effect until Dec. 31.
A native of Laurel County, Dotson was raised in the county areas, but he and his wife bought a home within city limits — where Dotson said he loves living.
“I can’t imagine not living in the city limits,” he said. “I love London.”
That route came after Dotson completed military duty. He joined the Marines and went to boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina. A transfer to Camp Pendleton, California brought back precious memories for his newlywed wife, Lisa, whose father had been stationed in California when Lisa was growing up.
“It was like a reunion for her,” Dotson said. “We spent the first year of our marriage there.”
The couple married in 1998, with Dotson serving in the 17th Engineer Support Battallion from 1996 until 1999. He then went to Japan and Okinawa before being discharged and returning to London.
He missed the camaraderie and structure of the military, however, so Dotson joined the National Guard in 2001.
“I missed the mission minded focus, the camaraderie, so I started considering the police department,” he explained. “I actually learned about an opening in the city police department through the Sentinel Echo. I was in the National Guard and we were sent to Belgium after 9-11 for a nine-month tour. There were three of us from London — Darryl Zanet and Allen Harris and somebody had the Sentinel sent to us over there. I saw the ad for police officers and applied.”
Now retired officer Eric Stallard got that position, but after Dotson returned home, he applied when three of the city officers moved to an accelerated training by Kentucky State Police.
“I was helping my uncle repair roofs after a hail storm when i was hired at the police department,” he laughed.
His personable character and love of people is reflected in his approach in being a police officer and he demonstrates that with his goals as the new chief.
“I think we have to build relationships with people. I encourage the officers to know their neighbors and attend civic events,” he said. “I tell them if they’re working on Sunday, go into the churches, go to church. Get to know the people and build trust.”
With the recent shooting deaths of officers in Floyd County, Dotson emphasizes safety.
“Two days before I was promoted to Chief is when the Floyd County shootings happened,” he said. “I want to make sure our training is up to date, we’re looking at getting hard plates (body vests) that will stop high powered rifles, and I want to train on tactics. I have a wife and two kids (Deborah and Toby) and I’m like everybody else — I want to do all in our power to make sure we go home at night.”
Dotson believes in working with other law enforcement agencies and has already initiated that effort.
“My goal is to work well with other agencies and help solve crimes together,” he said. “We had officers involved in the drug bust with the Sheriff’s Office. We all have to work together to get a handle on crimes, drugs and other things. We want to see London as a nice and pleasant community and we (police) need to partner with the community.”
His love for his hometown is apparent whenever he speaks of London.
“After we came home from the military, Lisa wanted to finish her degree at Cumberland (College, now University of the Cumberlands) so we came back here. I’d always lived around in the Colony area and East Bernstadt but we bought a house in town and I’ve lived in downtown ever since. I love living in town. It’s an honor to serve this way.”
