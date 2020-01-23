WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands will host Super Bowl champion and MVP Drew Brees as the keynote speaker for the University’s annual Excellence in Leadership Series event. The event will be held on Cumberlands’ campus at 7 p.m. April 7.
Community members are welcome to attend the event that is sponsored by Forcht Group of Kentucky. Tickets are free and will be required upon entry. Community tickets may be reserved at ucumberlands.edu/tickets beginning March 2.
“Drew Brees has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field,” said Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University. “His accomplishments as an athlete and the character he has shown through his commitment to community service are inspirational. We are pleased to offer our students, and the community, the opportunity to hear what Brees has learned through his experiences. It is my hope that we may implement those lessons in leadership in our own daily lives.”
Brees is the 2009 Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. In Brees’ five years with the San Diego Chargers and 14 years with the New Orleans Saints, he has been elected to 14 Pro Bowls while being named 2004 Comeback Player of the Year, 2006 All-Pro Team, 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl XLIV Champion and MVP.
As much pride as Brees takes in his on-field performance, he takes even more pride in his community service endeavors, according to a press release from the University of the Cumberlands.
Brees and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and since then have contributed over $33,000,000 to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Brees has also proudly participated in five USO trips visiting Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, Turkey, Djibouti, Dubai, Okinawa, and Guantanamo Bay.
Cumberlands’ annual lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Dr. Marion Forcht. Previous speakers at the Excellence in Leadership Series include Laila Ali, Terry Bradshaw, Shaquille O’Neal, and others.
