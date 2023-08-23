Weather Alert

...INTENSIFYING HEAT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY TO BRING INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS... The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat index values in the range of 95 to 105 degrees during the afternoon and evening hours today, and to 100 to 110 degrees Friday. A Heat Advisory may be issued for Friday later today or tonight as forecast confidence increases. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Make sure your pets have shade and plenty of water, or bring them inside if possible. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.