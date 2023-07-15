The Laurel County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation with Friday's discovery of the body of a missing Laurel Lake swimmer.
According to Sheriff John Root, Deputy Byron Grimes is conducting the investigation after the body was recovered in some 104 feet of water off Craigs Creek in a cove in the Sulphur Springs Branch Area around 1:30 p.m.
First responders had been searching for the swimmer — identified as 51-year-old Jason McVey of Mt. Sterling — for a week.
Around 5:18 p.m. on July 7, London-Laurel Rescue Squad along with Laurel County Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management officer Justin Noe responded to the report of an individual who had gone into the water off a pontoon on the lake.
Other agencies assisting in the search operations over the next several days included Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, London Police Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, Woodbine Rescue, Bald Rock Fire Department, KYK9 Search and Reunite, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and Christian Aid Ministries (whose sonar located McVey on the eighth day of searching).
Numerous searchers, divers, and K-9s have assisted, according to LCSO. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad noted Holly Bay Marina, Do It Right Diving, Yaden's Auto Sales, Laurel-London Optimist Club, Pittsburg Marina and more.
Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling removed the victim from the scene. Laurel Sheriff’s Major Robbie Grimes assisted at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this point. Investigation is continuing.
