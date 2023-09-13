Keeping illegal drugs off the streets and putting drug traffickers behind bars is the goal of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.
And in the past week, two different investigations and arrests have done just that.
On Sunday morning, a Corbin woman was arrested after she attempted to conclude a drug exchange at a parking lot in southern Laurel County.
The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, states that approximately 4:17 a.m. the Drug Task Force members arrested 40-year-old Margaret Sanderson of Cherry Avenue in Corbin off Robert E. Cox Road, approximately 12 miles south of London. Information had been received that a quantity of drugs were being delivered to a business parking lot.
Task force members observed the vehicle driven by the suspect coming the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop. Sanderson was found to possess a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and digital scales.
Sanderson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking and on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by task force members after an investigation at a traffic safety checkpoint where this individual was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
She is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $25,000 cash bond and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.
That arrest followed one on Wednesday in which drugs and firearms were found during the investigation.
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrested 61-year-old Henderson Leon Day at Exit 38 in London as he was returning from a pickup of methamphetamine from Louisville, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest netted the seizure of over two pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms. A followup investigation at Day’s home, according to LCSO, resulted in the discovery of a stolen firearm and a second firearm as well as a small amount of meth. Day is a convicted felon and under Kentucky law, is not permitted to possess any type of firearm.
The press release states the Drug Interdiction Task Force, which is comprised of Sheriff’s officials and officials with the London City Police Department, has seized an additional pound of meth over the past few weeks as part of this investigation into drug trafficking.
Day’s arrest is believed to be the first of this investigation, as other co-conspirators have reportedly been identified.
Day is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance. Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center indicate that Days charges were dismissed — but he is being held as a federal prisoner, meaning the drug-related charges will be referred as federal offenses.
