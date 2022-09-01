The August session of the Laurel grand jury resulted in 22 indictments being returned — with drug cases comprising the majority of the charge.
Indictments returned were:
• Jacqueline R. Edgin, 36, High Point Road, Clarksville, TN — receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 (2004 Ford F150 pickup) and first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine and Fentanyl) on May 28.
• Patrick James Chandler, 65, McFadden Lane, London — possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree persistent felony offender, on June 1.
• Samuel Blake Lawson, 29, Paris Lane, Mt. Vernon — first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, and failure to signal, on April 29.
• Crystal Lynn Mills, aka Crystal Lynn Johnson, 38, Barbourville Street, London and Ronnie Wayne Messer, 50, East Laurel Road, London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 8. Messer is also charged with rear license plate not illuminated.
• Lance Erik Rast, 36, Pine Grove School Road, London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on May 13.
• Justin R. Hunter, 33, NW Twiggs CV, Kennesaw, GA — first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (cocaine), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for attempting to hit two police cruisers, and second-degree criminal mischief, on March 17.
Hunter is also named in a second indictment for possession of a handgun by convicted felon, also on March 17.
• Christopher Lee Laster, 46, John Parker Road, London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), on May 13.
• Gina Beth Allen, aka Gina Beth Krahenbuhl, 45, of American Greeting Card Road, Corbin — fraudulent use of debit or credit card of $1,000 or more but under $10,000, for using card issued to Classic Metal Vaults, from April through July 2022.
• Mary Lynn Nantz Caldwell, 54, of McWhorter Road in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Alprazolam), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on December 8, 2021.
• Michael C. Hensley, 54, Left Fork Mills Creek Road, Flat Lick, KY — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million for taking $44,508.42 from another individual, from September 11, 2015 through April 29, 2022.
• Stella Mae Henson, 49, Herman Kirby Road, East Bernstadt, and Rebecca D. Sloan, aka Rebecca D. Gibson and Rebecca D. Amburgey, of Sams Lane, London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 on June 6 of $2,384 and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 for $8,027 from June 17 through June 19.
• John L. Lykins II, 31, Old Salts Road in Somerset — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds, second-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Suboxone), on April 21, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Lykins is named in a second indictment, charging him with possession of handgun by convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender, on April 21.
• Louie Smith, 40, Pittsburg School Road, London — failure to comply with sex offender registration and second-degree persistent felony offender, on July 11.
• Christopher Allen Rawlins, 29, Huddleston Road, Williamsburg — four counts theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 on Feb. 18, April 13, April 15 and May 2. Items included 2 spools of 1,000 foot 12/2 wire on Feb. 18. Three other charges reference cash being taken from a business. Rawlins is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.
• James Ray Wilson, 39, Twin Branch Road, London — flagrant non-support of 3 children from December 1, 2011 through August 2022.
• Michelle Lee Jones, 39 Ott Road, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended and careless driving, on March 21.
• William Lee Milburn, 28, Callaway Road, Mt. Vernon — first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fluorofentanyl), first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on March 16.
• Billie Deanna Coffey, 48, Hunter Lane, Richmond, KY — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence (hiding drugs in cup), possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, on March 24.
• Jimmy Lee Barrett, 44, Payne Trail, London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia, on February 5.
• Ryan Ernest Hall, 29, North Laurel Road, London — first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), reckless driving, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, on March 28, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
