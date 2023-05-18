An attack on a female last year now has an Annville man charged in Laurel Circuit Court.
Matthew Willis Boggs, 35, of Boggs Road, is charged with second-degree assault stemming from a July 24 incident. The indictment returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday states that Boggs hit a female in the face, then cut her throat with a knife — causing serious physical injury. His bond was set at $50,000 cash with restrictions to have no contact with the victim, no firearms, and no drug or alcohol use.
A London man was named in a six-count indictment for an incident on Oct. 23 that now has him held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $5,000 fully secured bond.
Troy Shane Hughett, 43, of River Road in London, is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, possession of burglary tools and second-degree criminal mischief. Hughett, according to the indictment, entered three different business and took jewelry and a Nintendo Switch from one of them. He possessed bolt cutters used as a burgler’s tool and damaged locks, hinges at one of the businesses.
An East Bernstadt man is facing felony charges stemming from a Feb. 19 incident in which he is accused of breaking into a store and taking over $1,000 but less than $10,000 of lottery tickets.
David W. Landry, 39, of Patton Road in East Bernstadt, is now under $25,000 fully secured bond for the three-count indictment that charges him with third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and third-degree criminal mischief for damaging a glass door of the business.
Other indictments included:
• Gary Hearns, 42, of Delaware Road, and 33-year-old Rachel Conahan of East 5th Street, both of Knoxville — three counts of conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for having quantity of methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and heroin and Fentanyl on Jan. 30. They are also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearns additionally is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, with two prior felony convictions in Dakota County, Minnesota.
• Casey Coleman Morgan, 26, of Flackey Branch Road in Hyden, KY — theft by failure to make required disposition over $1,000 but under $10,000 for obtaining a home incarceration monitoring device and failing to return it, on April 19, 2022. He is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Timothy L. Sizemore, 40, of TIB Drive in London — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Mar. 14.
• Katelynn Belcher, 24, of East Laurel Road in London — fraudulent use of a debit or credit card, over $10,000, between Aug. 26 and Nov. 2, 2022.
• Malana Danielle Morris, 24, of East Davis Street in Jellico, TN — first-degree possession of controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree possession of controlled substance (morphine), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another without consent, and giving police officer false identifying information, on Jan. 23.
• Brad Lee Mallory, 42, of Sibert Lane in London — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), first-degree promoting contraband for introducing meth into the Laurel County Correctional Center, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt on Dec. 20.
• Liza Danise Godfrey, 30, and Brandy Smith, 26, both of Perry Lane in London — four counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance on Feb. 14 and June 13, 2022, and Jan. 13 and Feb. 3, 2023; conspiracy to first-degree traffic in controlled substance from Feb. 14, 2022 and Feb. 3, 2023; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 14, 2022 and Feb. 3, 2023. Smith is additionally charged with improper registration plate and operating motor vehicle without an operator’s license on Feb. 3.
Godfrey is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender from Feb. 14, 2022 to Feb. 3, 2023, with two prior drug-related felony convictions. Smith is charged with second-degree persistent felony offender from Feb. 14, 2022 to Feb. 3, 2023, with a prior felony conviction in Laurel County.
• Otis Godsey Jr., 50, of Osborne Road in Corbin — first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Jan. 20.
• James William Edwards, 42, of West Main Street in Mt. Orab, OH — trafficking in marijuana, more than 8 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Aug. 19.
• Leonard Jones, 58, of North U.S. 25 in London, and 21-year-old Madison Smith of EJ Lane in London — conspiracy to first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (heroin and Fentanyl) from April 1, 2021 through April 11, 2022; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) on Mar. 30, 2022; and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl) on April 1, 2022. Jones is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender from April 1, 2021 through April 11, 2022.
• William Ray Harrison, 24, of Riveria Lane in London — second-degree escape from the Laurel County Correctional Center on Jan. 17.
• Terry Wayne Blevins, 46, of Edgewater Forest Road in London — failure to comply with sex offender registration on Dec. 9, and second-degree persistent felony offender with two prior felonies in Laurel County — third-degree rape and five counts of third-degree sodomy, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in 2011.
• Michelle Renee Lockaby, 51, also known as Michelle Renee Lynch, of Redbird Lane in London — trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of controlled substance (Gabapentin) in improper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle with no registration plate and careless driving, all on Sept. 26.
• David Lee Hubbard, 54, of East KY 1394 in East Bernstadt — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license and speeding (52 mph in 35 mph zone), on Jan. 29.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
