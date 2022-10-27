While the general election is set for Tuesday, November 8, those wishing to cast their ballots before that date have the option to vote early once again this year.
Brandon Kilburn, election officer at the Laurel County Clerk’s office, said early voting will begin at the Laurel County Courthouse Annex building on Broad Street on Thursday, November 3 and will be open on Friday and Saturday to accommodate early voting.
Those wishing to cast their votes earlier than the Election Day can do so, regardless of where they are registered to vote.
Those wishing to cast their ballot on Election Day, November 8, will have to visit their regular voting poll.
This year’s election count will offer a new site for election officers and candidates. Kilburn said a new office in the basement of the courthouse has been set aside in order to scan the ballots. The activities in that office are videotaped for better security.
On election night, only candidates and the media will be allowed inside the office. Others may wait in the hallway if so desired.
Kilburn added that the clerk’s office has mailed out over 1,000 absentee ballots and has already received over 600 back. Monday was the last day to request a ballot by mail.
