Among the many attributes that East Bernstadt Independent School can boast, the latest is a state winner of the KEA Make a Difference art contest.
Mrs. Nantz announced the winners of the art and conservation essay contests at last week’s board meeting, and presented awards to the winners.
Annabelle Green was doubly recognized — not only did she win the art contest, she was also the third place winner of the essay contest. Austin Centers took the 2nd place award while Addiebelle Pitman took the top spot in that contest.
This year’s Science Fair at East Bernstadt Independent School brought out a lot of competition — and awards — for students participating in the event.
Principal Susan Elza said there was a wide range of entries, many of whom were unique projects. She also said attendance had improved over the past month and that testing was slated to begin this week. The end of school activities are well planned, with the dates and times for student awards and 8th grade graduation set and highly anticipated.
“It’s the end of school — it’s always a busy time,” she said.
Board members then dealt with some business issues, including approving a contract with Cloyd & Associates for the school’s audits. Superintendent Vicki Jones said Cloyd & Associates had provided good service and was familiar with the school’s financial operations. With that recommendation, board members voted unanimously to approve the contract.
Reghan Hedrick and Sandy Roberts with the GearUP program gave a presentation about the program and how it had impacted students. Roberts said 60% of students had increased in the areas of math and English.
Property insurance, building repairs and upgrading technology equipment prompted a request to use money from the capital funds. Jones said the funding needed was $122,408, which would leave a balance of $81,746. Board members approved that request.
Board members also approved policy updates for the school before going into an executive session for the yearly superintendent’s evaluation.
