The third 9-week session is winding down, but East Bernstadt Independent School staff is already looking toward the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Vicki Jones told board members during last Thursday’s monthly meeting that administrators have already set the schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Jones said the bell schedule would remain the same as this year, with very few changes to the school calendar.
“We’re pretty much following the schedule of Laurel County (schools) except we’re using a day in February as Planning Day where their’s is a Professional Development day. Then we’re using the same day in March as a PD day when their’s is a planning day.”
That will put Aug. 10 as the starting day and May 17, 2024 as the last day of school for students with the school putting in for the 10 NTI days that the state allows.
The Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days have been limited this year, with Jones stating that the district has only used two NTI days thus far. That came up when Jones asked board members to approve school dismissal for Friday, March 10. East Bernstadt students go to North Laurel High School as high school students and the NLHS girls basketball team were playing in the second round of the state tournament on March 10. Laurel County schools had previously approved dismissing school since the girls’s game was set for 1:30 p.m.
With Spring Break set for April 10-14, board members also voted to reschedule April’s board meeting until April 20. The regular monthly meeting fell during Spring Break.
Board members also honored two veteran teachers who were selected as “Teacher of the Year” through Campbellsville University’s Excellence in Teaching awards.
Connie Floyd is winding down her 30th year in teaching, having been part of the East Bernstadt staff for her entire career. Floyd began her teaching career during the “ungraded primary” trend was in force. Since then she has taught Kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades, having stayed as the 4th grade teacher for the past decade. She also taught 4th and 5th grade Science and has served as the cheerleading coach for several years. Floyd has announced her intent to retire at the end of this school year — much to the chagrin of students and staff.
Karen Nantz has made an impact on students and staff as the middle school teacher honoree. Nantz is now in her 11th year at East Bernstadt. Prior to that she worked as a Head Start team manager for the KCEOC that oversees 6 counties. Although not in the classroom, Nantz oversaw programs affecting the 120 children enrolled in the Head Start program.
Nantz is also coordinator of the school’s Media Club and recently took students on a field trip to the KET TV office — which she described as a wonderfully educational venue for the students.
Board members also approved a resolution to join other school districts in opposing a legislative bill to cut funding to school districts. House Bill 9 addresses charter and public school funding.
Jones also announced that the GearUp program received $100,000 grant which is needed to purchase a new sound system. The money will also be used to purchase new Chromebooks for students.
A grant to replace the rubber mulch on the school’s playground was also discussed, with board members favoring the action. Jones explained that the rubber mulch pieces were no longer recommended and that the solid rubber matting is the newest trend. The new playground covering is softer and pliable and is the surface now recommended. Board members approved that grant application,
An application for Family Friendly School grant is also adding to current programs through the GearUp funds. The Dollars and Sense program is targeted at 4th and 5th graders.
“Rhegan Hedrick is coordinating that through the GearUp,” Jones said. “It’s similar to the Reality Store that the 8th graders do each year.”
The Reality Store has students choosing a vocation and setting a budget according to their income. That includes buying a car, home and insurance, planning for a family and other facets that they will face as an adult.
