With January being National School Board Appreciation Month, the administration at East Bernstadt Independent Schools took time to recognize their members.
Superintendent Vicki Jones presented certificates of appreciation to board members and shared cards and treats brought by students.
Jones said the cooperation among the board members and the school administrators was phenominal.
“The board works well with us because they always have their sights on the students,” Jones said. “Other school districts are not that fortunate, from what I hear when I go to trainings and meetings. We are fortunate to have a board that is supportive of our staff and students.”
Three of the four board members had to be sworn in before the meeting began. The swearing in ceremony was performed by newly elected Family Court Judge Lucas Joyner, who vacated his seat on the East Bernstadt school board after his election as judge. As Joyner swore in members Tricia Mullins, Tom Caudel and Jim Sutton, he also expressed his gratitude to the board and school staff for his experience there.
During the meeting, Jim Sutton was once again selected to chair the board, with Tom Caudel chosen as Vice Chair. Board members then set the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. as their schedule from Feb. 2023 through Jan. 2024.
Principal Susan Elza reported that attendance had decreased during December, but that there had been numerous students who had been sick. However, the overall attendance averages 93%, which Sutton said was still a good percentage. Declining attendance, however, has an adverse effect on the funding received by the state for local school districts.
Other budgetary issues involved a proposal by Gov. Andy Beshear to offer full day preschool for all 4-year-olds in the state and giving a 5% raise to all school staff. That raise, although welcomed, does raise concerns by school staff on whether the state legislature will provide funding for that increase over a number of years or whether school districts will absorb that cost from their budget.
School staff must also be trained in CPR, with Jones reporting that currently most staff has already achieved the training. That issue was brought up by Sutton, who expressed concern following the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game earlier this month.
“I was just thinking about that football player who collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the field,” he said. “If those coaches and EMS had not been trained in CPR, they said he would have died.”
Jones replied to that concern, stating that it is mandatory that coaches must be trained in CPR and use of a defibrillator.
School board members are also now required to undergo training regarding Open Records and Open Meetings. How to record government reporting records for meetings is another facet of that new regulation.
Jones also asked board members for nominations for the vacant seat on the board. She said the seat must be filled in 60 days from Jan. 1 and that applications were being taken from interested parties.
The East Bernstadt School Board meets the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the new administration building beside the school.
