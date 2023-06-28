East Bernstadt School District employees will receive a 3% pay raise for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Vicki Jones and Finance Officer Amy Brown presented the proposed raise to board members during Thursday's regular monthly meeting.
Jones said the pay could remain the same or allot the pay raise of 3%.
"We gave a 5% last year and 1% before that," Jones said.
Board chair Jim Sutton asked whether the 5% raise was recommended the state education officials, to which Jones answered yes.
"So they recommended the raise but they didn't fund it?" Sutton asked.
"We can do the 3% raise across the board," Brown said. "Anything more, I'm just not comfortable with."
Brown, who is leaving her position with the East Bernstadt district, said she and Jones had looked over the school's finances and that the 3% was the maximum amount they felt the district could afford at this time.
"We don't know what our revenues are going to look like next year," she said.
Sutton said he felt the staff deserved as much pay as the district could afford but said the administrators were more familiar with the school's budget, income and expenses than board members.
"You're doing all the work - we just come in here and hear it," he said. "I don't want to put the school in jeopardy. I can remember times when we didn't know if we could make payroll. We have to use your opinion. We're here once a month."
With that said, board members voted unanimously to approve the 3% raise for all staff members of the school district.
An executive session included the yearly evaluation for Jones as superintendent. Sutton issued a statement which ranked Jones as "Exemplary." That statement praised Jones for her leadership and management abilities. Under Jones' leadership, the school has expanded and remodeled and academic programs have thrived.
KERA funding was approved, Brown said, so the school has ordered new Chromebooks and technology equipment for the upcoming school year. Those funds totaled nearly $100,000, Brown said.
The playground will have a new look soon, as grant money to replace the wood chips will be used to install the rubber surface now recommended.
Discussion of the projected funds for the ADA (Average Daily Attendance) were also reduced, with Jones explaining that the past academic year involved a lot of sickness. While there were few cases of COVID, the school year did have many absences due to the flu.
Jones said the concept of keeping children home when they felt ill was detrimental to the attendance.
"During COVID, we didn't want them to come to school sick," she said. "Our parents have kept that same mindset and if the child has a sniffle, they keep them home."
Jones added that a school nurse was a benefit to the students and staff and checked students who were feeling ill.
"We've told the parents to go ahead and send them on to school," Jones said. "The nurse can check them and we will call them if the child needs to go home."
Mequiel Storm, board member, said the nurse on staff at the school was a true blessing to the district, stating that she felt all schools should offer that service.
Board members also approved using Cumberland Valley National Bank and Trust as the school's depository. Funds in that account draw interest.
An agreement for a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office was also discussed and approved. That includes a pay raise for a yearly salary of $45,000 with the East Bernstadt district bearing the fringe benefits. Jones said the salary was broken down into an hourly rate and should school be dismissed or the officer left early, the school would only pay for the time worked at the school.
Other actions included:
• Agreement with Second Mile health care for behavioral health counselors, which also requires parents' permission
• Approval of Elgin dental grant
• Agreement for services with Stephanie Hammons for occupational therapy. Since those services are not needed full time, Hammons contracts with the school. Her rate of pay was approved at $55 per hour.
• Psychological testing for special education services was also approved on an hourly basis.
• Contract with a school nurse for health care, with the school only purchasing the supplies for that service.
• Emergency procedure plan which is required on a yearly basis.
