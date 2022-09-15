Addison Pitman, center and her mother Tiffany, pose with members of the East Bernstadt School board at last Thursday’s meeting. Pitman represented the East Bernstadt school district at Camp Discover. The week long camp is designed for 6th graders who reside within 3 hours of Bowling Green and offers classes in science, public speaking and other educational opportunities. Also pictured are Trisha Mullins and Tom Caudel, board members; Principal Susan Elza, Superintendent Vicki Jones and board member Mequeil Storm.