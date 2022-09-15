Students are performing well, attendance is improving and the fall sporting events are keeping students and staff at East Bernstadt Independent School District busy.
That was the report from last week’s board meeting which also addressed the second reading of Policy 09.313 that addresses transferring students being restricted to “sitting out” for a full year before being permitted to participate in school sports. The policy has had some controversy across the state as well as in the East Bernstadt district, but is mandated by state law and must be followed by all school districts.
For example, a student who currently resides in the East Bernstadt school district and wishes to change schools must sit out a full year from their last participation in school sports before being eligible to play at North Laurel Middle School, although both schools are in the same county. East Bernstadt feeds into the North Laurel zoning district, but if a middle school student wishes to move from East Bernstadt to NLMS, the new rule would still affect their eligibility to participate in sports programs.
Principal Susan Elza gave an overview of the attendance since the beginning of school. She said that COVID had hit hard on many students, with attendance being below its usual average. Once that dilemma improved, however, so has attendance.
The board also heard from student, Addison Pitman, who represented the East Bernstadt School District in Camp Discovery, held at Western Kentucky University campus in the summer. Pitman gave an overview of the classes held during the week-long camp, stating that classes involved public speaking, robotics and other topics. Students participating in the camp had to score well on “above level placement” tests. Pitman said she participated in online classes prior to the camp. She is also invited to return to the program next summer as a 7th grader for an additional program.
Superintendent Vicki Jones said the overpayment by Owsley Chip/Cumberland Cooperage to the school was still being addressed. An error on the cooperage’s taxes resulted in the school receiving $169,000. The cooperage is asking for the money to be paid back. Jones said she and other officials hoped to have a face-to-face meeting with cooperage officials to establish a repayment plan.
The school is also instituting more math classes, with two blocks set aside for Kindergarten through 8th grade students. Jones said the school is also establishing a Youth Leadership Council for students from 4th to 8th grade. She also commended new music teacher, Rachel Burns, who is teaching all music students to teach and read music. A band is proposed for the future extension of the music program.
In other actions, the board members voted to approve getting bids on the HVAC system from Davis Supply as well as approving an agreement for Head Start which is operated through KCEOC, which is a division of the Kentucky Communities Action Partnership, Inc.
The East Bernstadt Board of Education meets the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the Gene Allen Administrative Building on the school’s campus.
