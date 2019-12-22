Four have been arrested following a fatal shooting on Old KY 30, five miles north of London, early Sunday morning.
Michael Bailey, 28, of East Bernstadt died after being shot in the chest with a pistol, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at 1:21 a.m., deputies responded to investigate the shooting.
Bailey was flown to UK hospital in Lexington for treatment and was pronounced dead there.
During the investigation at the scene, Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports investigators determined numerous individuals there were convicted felons. The arrested individuals were identified as:
• Douglas Earl Bailey, age 44, of East Bernstadt who was charged with first-degree assault – domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Crystal Nicole Johnson, age 38, of London who was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
• James Brian Hart, age 46, of East Bernstadt who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Dewain N. Bailey, age 50, of East Bernstadt who was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and second-degree disorderly conduct. He admitted taking meth prior to the shooting complaint, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Chris Edwards arrested the four individuals at approximately 4:03 a.m. Sunday.
All four arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort for Monday.
Assisting at the scene was Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Josh Morgan, Deputy Joey Robinson and Kentucky State Police. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.
Investigation is continuing and more charges are expected, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.