The county logged in a second fatality over the weekend, with a single vehicle accident on Winding Blade Road, approximately 10 miles north of London, on Saturday evening.
That crash involved a Kawasaki trail bike operated by 53-year-old Scottie Bowling of East Bernstadt that was traveling east on Winding Blade Road. According to information released by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the bike rounded a curve and went off the roadway and up an embankment and struck a tree. The accident took place around 6:11 p.m.
Bowling was taken to Saint Joseph London medical facility where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Deputies Hunter Disney and Deputy Daniel Reed investigated the accident. They were assisted by London Laurel Rescue Squad, Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
This is the fifth traffic fatality of the year in Laurel County, the first not occurring until April 30. Thus far, six people have died from traffic-related accidents this year.
