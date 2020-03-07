A domestic dispute between spouses left a Laurel man dead early Saturday morning.
James Tyler McCowan, 35, of East Bernstadt, was pronounced dead at a residence off Ky. 490 by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling around 2:22 a.m. McCowan and his wife Charity had reportedly been involved in an argument that turned deadly when James McCowan was shot twice with a pistol by his wife. The incident took place at the couple's residence in the East Bernstadt community, seven miles north of London.
Information from the Laurel Sheriff's Office states that an autopsy will be performed in Frankfort and that evidence in the case will be presented to a Laurel grand jury at a later time.
The investigation is continuing.
