His dedication to students and East Bernstadt School in his 53 years as a school board member brought Gene Allen much respect — from staff, parents, students and the community at large.
Allen’s family members gathered for the April 20 dedication of the Administration Building’s board room, which was named in Allen’s honor.
Gene Allen was the longest-serving school board member in Kentucky with over a half-century of guiding the northern county independent school toward greater success.
Jim Sutton, current chairman, said Allen was known for his sense of humor, but was always dedicated to ensuring that East Bernstadt students had the best opportunities possible for their futures. Sutton said a training in California one year resulted in a trip across the border to Mexico where Allen lost his cell phone. Sutton said two of the group went back across the border, where they retrieved the phone that had been found by another person and turned in at the restaurant they had visited.
“I wasn’t going to go back into Mexico, but Gene was going to get his phone!” Sutton said.
Other board members and administrators also commented on Allen’s humble nature as well as his dedication to the East Bernstadt School and the East Bernstadt community. They also credited Allen’s wife, Betty, his children and grandchildren for their compassion and understanding in Allen’s duties as a board member. Allen only missed one or two meetings in his entire career as a board member.
Allen died unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2020, but was an active part in planning the Administration Building and other expansions and improvements at the school.
The school is currently undergoing more renovations. Superintendent Vicki Jones said the cafeteria needed upgrading with tables including booths for special seating. Window coverings and new paint are also part of the upgrades — with all costing $133,350. Jones said the window coverings were taller than the current ones and the sun beams in. The new coverings would alleviate that problem and would have the school mascot — Wildcats — on the vinyl coverings. Those window treatments would allow students and staff to see outside while those outside could not see inside the school. The tables would allow for rearrangements according to specific needs or functions. Board members approved that unanimously.
Jones also asked for the current tables to be categorized as surplus, with suggestions from board members to market the tables at fair market value to smaller school districts. Board members voted to advertise the items.
Jones said that some excess funds would pay for the cafeteria upgrades as well as a plaque honoring Gene Allen that would be placed inside the Administration Building.
Principal Susan Elza said attendance was lower than usual, with Jones adding that many symptoms stemming from the COVID pandemic are contributing factors to lower attendance. Jones said some students still miss school if they have a sniffle or fever — which was suggested during the pandemic. However, a rash of the flu and stomach bug have also affected attendance recently. Elza reported that Jaimie Vanhook’s class won the attendance award with an average of 96%.
The end of school was set for Monday, May 22 with 8th grade graduation being held that evening at First Baptist Church of East Bernstadt. Jones explained that students had missed four days — two weather days, one for the North Laurel girls basketball team’s state tournament, and one day for high winds. She added that the instructional hours had been met with board members voting to approve the last day as May 22.
The school will host a Kindergarten Camp and school officials asked for permission to pay staff for the camp. Jones said the camp better prepares incoming students for the transition to school.
School officials also abolished five part-time teaching positions, with Jones explaining that those involved tutoring. Board members also abolished two other positions, which Jones said were not needed.
“We may have to come back and ask for those to be added back but we don’t need those positions right now and we don’t want to be overstaffed,” she said.
Elza reported that testing will begin soon and outlined some special theme days. The Reality Store for 8th grade students was held before Spring Break and gave students a look at how to budget and how career choice affects the lifestyle of considerations.
Board member Mequeil Storm said the reality store was an eye-opening experience for many students and volunteers, had received thank you letters from several students, some of whom outlined what they had learned during that event. Storm said one girl wrote that having children is expensive, while another student said your job affects how you can live. But the thank you letters to volunteers made the biggest impression on Storm.
“I don’t always make my kids sit down and write thank you letters and I just thought what a neat thing it was — in all their learning — to write checks and budget, that they also sat down and wrote thank you letters. How many great lessons learned just through that one event,” she said.
