The 2023-2024 school year at East Bernstadt Independent School got off to a good start last week, as reported by school officials.
Principal Susan Elza reported that 472 students were enrolled on Thursday, Aug. 10 and more were expected in the coming days.
“We’re up a little from last year. Our enrollment was 464 at the end of the last school year,” she said.
That does not include the 50+ preschool students who have already registered to begin classes.
“We’re off to a good start,” Elza said.
Board members also approved the 2023 tax rates, which have decreased from last year.
Finance Officer Adam Hooker — who was also elected as treasurer for the board meetings — explained that the real property and motor vehicle assessments had increased, which generates more money for the school district.
“The state recommends that we have a 4% increase. But because the property and motor vehicle assessments have increased, we can do the 4% increase in revenue, but the actual tax rate is less,” Hooker said.
That will put the school district’s tax rates as: Real property — 46.4 cents per $100 of value. Tangible property is 46.4 cents while motor vehicle rates are 45.7 cents per $100 of value.
School personnel was also a topic on the board’s agenda, recognizing school counselor Beth McDaniel. McDaniel was chosen as the Kentucky School Counselor Association’s Middle School Counselor of the Year and will be honored at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington on Sept. 22.
“Beth started here as a substitute teacher, then went as a counselor to Corbin,” said Superintendent Vicki Jones. “We didn’t have a position as a counselor then, but when we did, we got her back. The kids love her, the parents love her and we love her.”
Board members also approved an agreement with Tri-County Early Childhood in partnership with 20/20 EyeCare to provide eye exams for students.
“This will pay for students who can’t afford eye exams,” Jones explained. “Now we must have the eye exams by a certified eye doctor so this works for our students.”
Setting fees for the new school year activities was another item approved during Thursday’s monthly meeting. Under that recommendation, car tags will be $10, background checks -otherwise known as CAN (Child Abuse & Neglect) — will be $5. School employees requiring the background checks will be repaid once the hiring process is complete, Jones added.
Sports event admission will remain free for elementary students, but adults attending such events will pay $5. Middle school students from other districts will pay a $1 admission fee.
The East Bernstadt Board of Education meets the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the Administration Building on School Street.
