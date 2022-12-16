Well-kept records earned the East Bernstadt Independent School a clean audit with praises given by auditors.
The audit was performed by Cloyd & Associates with “no findings” listed on the school finances. There were some changes in the General Fund, which presenters said were positive.
Federal funds for the food service program was more difficult with rising prices of food, although federal grants still kept that area in the positive. Auditors stated that East Bernstadt is a “good school, a good district.”
That came after a presentation by the East Bernstadt choir featuring students from the 5th through 8th grades. Leading off with “Hallelujah,” the students performed several Christmas songs to emphasize the season. The choir is under the direction of Rachel Burns.
Superintendent Vicki Jones updated board members on the replacement of an HVAC system in the school library. Jones said the project had begun and that ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds would be used to fund the project.
Principal Susan Elza said the school’s Comprehensive Improvement Plan will focus on Reading and Math, Science, Social Studies and Writing with an extra goal in Music and Visual Performing Arts. She added that attendance has improved in the last month and that Brittany Mullins’ class had the highest attendance to 95.59%.
Elza reported good participation in Family Reading Night which featured Santa posing for pictures with students. A Sing-Along was planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13.
A new program, Cardio Drumming, has been added to the school. Elza showed a video of students and staff using drumsticks on drums to keep rhythm and to incorporate exercise into the routine.
Elza also reported that the Safe Schools Assessment audit had been completed with favorable comments.
“They interviewed 130 people — students, staff and parents, and they really bragged on our school,” Elza said.
Board members also accepted the resignation of board member Lucas Joyner, who was elected as the Division IV Family Court Judge in the November election. State law prohibits anyone from holding two elected offices at the same time, which prompted Joyner’s resignation, effective on Dec. 31.
School board attorney Larry Bryson said board members had 60 days from that date to advertise for interested persons.
“Lucas did say he wouldn’t mind coming back to swear in the new person,” Bryson added.
Joyner was officially sworn in as the new Family Court Judge on Monday, Dec. 12. He will take office on Jan. 1 and will serve in Knox and Laurel Counties, which comprise the 27th Judicial Circuit in Kentucky.
