STATE REP 82 DISTRICT — He is a father, husband, teacher, deacon and a church youth director.
Matt Anderson, a Republican candidate for the 82nd District State Representative race, said he had "been taught that you are always supposed to serve others."
“People that know me, understand that I will lay down anything that I am doing for myself to help somebody else,” said Anderson.
He is a life-long resident of the 82nd District, and he plans to raise his children in the district.
Because he has always lived in the 82nd District, he said he understands the issues of the community well and is on the same page with the attitudes and opinions of the people in the district. He says that like many in the district, he is not a wealthy person and he understands the struggles that people go through.
Anderson said the top three planks of his platform are: reducing the size and reach of the government, protecting education, and instituting term limits.
Allowing people to live their lives without the government interfering at every turn is important, he said, and includes things like reducing taxes.
He said the educational system in Kentucky is a top priority for him.
“Being in education, it is one of my top three,” said Anderson. “I am in the trenches every day in the classroom. I see the challenges that we face.”
Anderson said he wants to increase the number of vocational classes offered in schools. He also wants to reduce the amount of state testing.
“My oldest son, a couple of years ago, was in kindergarten. He came home and was telling me that he was stressed out about a test that he was going to take and it was a state test,” said Anderson. “That really knocked me for a loop that a 5-year-old already had test anxiety in kindergarten.”
The implementation of term limits is something needed at both state and federal levels, said Anderson. If elected, he could begin working on institutions of limits at the state level which could eventually affect the federal level.
“When people hold an office for a certain amount of time, they gain a large degree of power and influence over people,” said Anderson. The influence and power held by incumbents who have held a position for a long period of time are what make it difficult to vote them out of office, he says.
Anderson said he thinks eight years for state representatives and 12 years for state senators would be good term limits as it would ensure that new people will enter office at least every decade if not sooner.
His top priority, if he is elected, would be reducing the size and reach of government. He said focusing on that area could help with budget issues, the fight for lower taxes, and limit the overreach of the governor during events like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.