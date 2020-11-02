Memo to readers: As the number of advance voting has reached record levels this year, it is uncertain when official vote totals will be announced.
The Sentinel-Echo will begin reporting voting results in local, state and national elections as soon as numbers are reported Tuesday evening and will keep our website updated with the latest results until races have been declared.
Local winners will be announced when the Laurel County Clerk declares winners. Statewide and the presidential race winners will rely on the Associated Press declaring the winners. AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
Where to vote:
Twelve voting locations throughout Laurel County will be available on Election Day. The locations in Laurel are North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, Hunter Hills Elementary, East Bernstadt Independent School, London-Laurel Optimist Complex, Bush Elementary, Cold Hill Elementary, Keavy Elementary, Bush Masonic Hall Lodge, McWhorter Fire Department Station #2, Elementary, and Crossroads Fire Department.
Polling locations will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Election Day.
