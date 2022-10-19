Editor’s Note: The 2022 General Election is less than three weeks away and while most local races were settled in the May Primary, there are several still expected to draw voters to the polls on Tuesday, November 8.
The London mayoral contest has attracted lots of attention with Mayor Troy Rudder hanging it up after four terms. The nonpartisan race is now down to two local businessmen Judd Weaver, who currently serves on city council, and Randall Weddle.
The Sentinel Echo reached to both candidates but only received a response from Weaver.
Seeing his hometown thrive is what matters most to Mayor candidate Judd Weaver.
A lifelong resident of the City of London, Weaver’s only absence was while he attended Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY. But once out of college, he returned to London where he now owns and operates Weaver’s Hot Dogs.
Weaver is well versed on the issues confronting city leaders. He has served on the London City Council for 15 years and has worked with various city departments and employees in hiring, promotion, development, technology solutions and policy through numerous committees and capacities.
He touts the leadership London has seen over the past years.
“I think the administration has continued to maintain and keep London beautiful and has moved the city forward in a progressive, yet cautious, manner,” he said. “I feel that we have a very safe city and are well protected.”
He also praises the city employees for their dedication and concern. Weaver lists no specific changes in the operations of the city, stating only that he will look into the various aspects of city government departments. He does, however, hope to add another revenue source for the city through the Recycling Center.
If elected, Weaver said his first duty would be to assess and confirm all city assets and liabilities, then reach out to the different departments, committees and boards to open communication lines and set procedures to move each one forward.
Weaver has also long advocated for technology. He has promoted having city council meetings streamed or broadcast live so residents unable to attend in person can watch first-hand the operations of the city government.
“I would immediately initiate town hall meetings to begin discussion of important issues within our community,” he said. “I want to hear from the citizens of London.”
While he praises the past leadership, Weaver also realizes that progress comes by working together.
“No city can grow if its people do not work together,” he said. “One of my duties as mayor will b e to work together with everyone to revitalize our city and create an efficient and servant minded culture. I will work with London City Tourism and London Downtown to further develop and maintain our park systems and annual events. I will work alongside with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority and the London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce to ensure that London remains a desirable destination for future business and industry.”
Weaver also hopes to initiate programs for youth to help them with their adult lives.
“When I graduated college, I had to learn how to budget money. It is vital to our everyday lives. I will work with our citizens and Laurel County Public Schools to assist in a program to help educate budgeting to our youth.”
Vocational training is also a concern for Weaver.
“I believe in putting a strong emphasis on vocational training,” he said. “We need more skill and trade oriented businesses and tradesmen.”
He also hopes to encourage youth to participate in town hall meetings and council meetings, as well as social media, to voice their concerns and opinions.
“I see first-hand the current problems we face in our city and I have worked for years to make London and better place to live and raise a family,” he said. “I have the experience necessary to make changes and improvements that will successively lead London in the right direction from Day 1. London is very fortunate due to our beautiful parks, forests, lakes, hiking and biking trails. I would encourage everyone to take advantage of our many natural resources.”
