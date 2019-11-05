Votes are being counted across Kentucky.
We will give you the results here.
—
Republicans scored big wins in Laurel County in all state offices.
The unofficial results from the Laurel election showed 17,151 votes cast at the polls and 581 absentee ballots cast for a total of 18,041. Totals for each candidate were as follows:
Governor: Matt Bevin (R), 12,667; Andy Beshear (D), 4,722; John Hicks (Lib), 397; write-in, 25
Secretary of State: Michael G. Adams (R), 13,741; Heather French Henry (D), 3,904; write-in, 4
Attorney General: Daniel Cameron (R), 14,114; Greg Stumbo (D), 3,580; write-in, 12
Auditor of Public Accounts: Mike Harmon (R), 13,987; Sheri Donahue (D), 3,030; Kyle Hugenberg (Lib), 374; write-in, 15
State Treasurer: Allison Ball (R), 14,559; Michael Bowman (D), 2,966; write-in, 7
Commissioner of Agriculture: Ryan Quarles (R), 14,223; Robert Haley Conway (D), 2,875; Josh Gilpin (Lib), 455; write-in, 6
In the Judge of Court of Appeals, Laurel County native Michael O. Caperton - who is currently a judge in the Knox/Laurel 27th Judicial Circuit - won big in his hometown over Jacqueline Caldwell, although his totals were falling below Caldwell's in the overall race. Caperton received 10,124 votes in Laurel County to Caldwell's 4,259. There were 22 write-in votes cast in that race as well.
—
The unofficial results from the Whitley County election showed 9,998 ballots cast out of 27,489 registered voters (36.37%).
Governor/Lieutenant Governor: Matt Bevin/ Ralph Alvarado (R), 6,672 (67.5%); Andy Beshear/ Jacqueline Coleman (D), 2,995 (30.3%); John Hicks/ Ann Cormican (Lib), 218 (2.21%)
Secretary of State: Michael G. Adams (R), 7,460 (75.96%); Heather French Henry (D), 2,361 (24.04%)
Attorney General: Daniel Cameron (R), 7,709 (78.21%); Greg Stumbo (D), 2,148 (21.79%)
Auditor of Public Accounts: Mike Harmon (R), 7,733 (79.65%); Sheri Donahue (D), 1,745 (17.97%); Kyle Hugenberg (Lib), 231 (2.38%)
State Treasurer: Allison Ball (R), 7,983 (81.87%); Michael Bowman (D), 1,768 (18.13%)
Commissioner of Agriculture: Ryan Quarles (R), 7,809 (80.04%); Robert Haley Conway (D), 1,726 (17.69%); Josh Gilpin (Lib), 221(2.27%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd Appellate District, 1st Division: Michael Caperton, 4,507 (59.81%); Jacqueline Caldwell, 3,029 (40.19%)
—
The unofficial results from the Knox County election showed 7,912 ballots cast out of 24,563 registered voters (32.21%).
Governor/Lieutenant Governor: Matt Bevin/ Ralph Alvarado (R), 5,346 (65.41%); Andy Beshear/ Jacqueline Coleman (D), 2,658 (32.52%); John Hicks/ Ann Cormican (Lib), 169 (2.07%)
Secretary of State: Michael G. Adams (R), 5,996 (74.88%); Heather French Henry (D), 2,012 (25.12%)
Attorney General: Daniel Cameron (R), 6,025 (74.56%); Greg Stumbo (D), 8,081 (25.44%)
Auditor of Public Accounts: Mike Harmon (R), 6,083 (77.39%); Sheri Donahue (D), 1,591 (20.24%); Kyle Hugenberg (Lib), 186 (2.37%)
State Treasurer: Allison Ball (R), 6,331 (79.77%); Michael Bowman (D), 1,606 (20.23%)
Commissioner of Agriculture: Ryan Quarles (R), 6,164 (77.36%); Robert Haley Conway (D), 1,618 (20.31%); Josh Gilpin (Lib), 186 (2.33%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd Appellate District, 1st Division: Michael Caperton, 4,951 (73.28%); Jacqueline Caldwell, 1,805 (26.72%)
—
Statewide results:
Republican Mike Harmon has been re-elected as Kentucky auditor.
Republican Ryan Quarles has been re-elected as Kentucky commissioner of agriculture.
Republican Daniel Cameron has been elected Kentucky attorney general, the first African American to win the office.
Republican Allison Ball has been re-elected as Kentucky treasurer.
Republican Michael Adams has been elected Secretary of State of Kentucky.
Adams won over Democrat Heather French Henry.
