A new face is on board at the East Bernstadt Board of Education.
Jody Elza was sworn in at Thursday’s monthly board meeting by School Board Attorney Larry Bryson, with Bryson administering two oaths required of school board members.
Board members also recognized the East Bernstadt Girls Basketball team. The team was the runner-up in the elementary tournament, defeated by Johnson Elementary.
A resolution honoring the work of the Family Resource/Youth Service Center (FRYSC) staff was read, with the week of February 6-10 designated as FRYSC Appreciation Week. The resolution recognizes the work of the FRYSC personnel across the state, referring to them as the key to family and student needs. The resolution stated that FRYSC personnel assists hundreds of thousands of families in Kentucky with 98% of schools utilizing FRYSC staff.
Student safety is always a priority at East Bernstadt school and the recent cardiac arrest of an NFL player during a game spurred board members to question the emergency equipment. In the January meeting, board chair Jim Sutton questioned whether the school had a defibrillator, with Superintendent Vicki Jones stating that the coaches had one and were trained to use it if necessary.
But with boys and girls sports teams, Sutton questioned whether the school needed to purchase another one so that both teams would have access if needed. Jones stated that it is not mandated that schools have a defibrillator, but that a second one could be purchased if the board voted to do so. Jones said that the school’s baseball and softball teams played at the Little League fields, which does not have a defibrillator on hand. With that, board members voted to purchase a second unit for the school so that teams could take one to their respective games.
While already honoring the Family Resource/Youth Service Center staff, board members also discussed some changes overseeing those centers. Currently Family Resource/Youth Service Centers are governed through the Kentucky Department of Education. But some proposed legislation would move FRYSC from the state’s education department to the Department for Community Based Services.
School board attorney Larry Bryson also discussed some changes geared to address the teacher shortage in Kentucky. The issue arose when Chairman Jim Sutton said he believed some resolution to the shortage would be improved with more pay and benefits for teachers and a resolution for teacher retirement funds. Bryson said the Kentucky legislature is dealing with the issues affecting school staff to resolve part of the shortages.
“They are looking to lessen the requirements for classified staff and certified staff,” Bryson said. “Another issue is funding of private schools, which the Kentucky Supreme Court said is unconstitutional. Now there is a proposal that would change the Constitution with that being put on the ballots in 2024.”
Sutton restated that higher pay would keep teachers in the classrooms as well as encouraging others to seek a career in the educational field. But most school districts are experiencing shortages in more places than just the classrooms. Bus drivers and other personnel necessary for a well-rounded educational environment and most school districts are seeing shortages in other areas as well.
While that situation is bearing on the minds of parents, students and staff, Principal Susan Elza reported that testing dates will fall around Spring Break. Programs to enhance the educational experience are also being looked into, with Elza stating that she and five other teachers were receiving training on Deeper Learning, which offers different teaching strategies for greater student learning. She also reported some upcoming activities.
“The academic team is wrapping up and we are having a Book Fair from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3,” Elza said. “Some of the North Laurel athletes are coming to read to the students and they always like that.”
As for employee actions, Jones reported that Lucas Joyner had been hired as assistant softball coach. That brought a laugh from board members, as Joyner resigned as a board member after being elected as the second Family Court Judge for Laurel and Knox counties last November. State law prohibits an elected official from holding two elected positions, which prompted Joyner’s resignation from the East Bernstadt school board.
“But there’s no law saying we can’t hire him as a coach,” Jones said, as board members laughed.
