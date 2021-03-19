If passed into law, it could cause far-reaching damages to religious freedom protections, civil rights protection for women and girls and other conscience protections for pro-life healthcare professionals and faith-based hospitals, says Josh Wester, the chair of Research in Christian Ethics for the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention.
Wester said it’s not too late to let your voice be heard. “We encourage all Christians and anybody who believes in the democratic norms to support the filibuster and hold senators accountable to that,” he said. “Call your senators and let them know you’re not in favor of the Equality Act and that you are for the filibuster.”
The filibuster forces 60 votes for any new policy to pass in the Senate. Because of the 50-50 split of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, it is crucial to keep the 60-vote rule, Wester said.
The White House is backing the Equality Act with President Joe Biden saying he would like to sign it within his first 100 days. It could be voted out of committee to be eligible for a vote on the Senate floor, although there would be no definite timetable on when the vote might take place.
Democrats are making waves about trying to eliminate the filibuster and that’s causing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to bristle. “He (McConnell) came out yesterday forcefully swinging,” Wester said. If there is no filibuster, it would take only a majority vote to pass.
No Republicans are co-sponsors on the Equality Act and it’s not completely clear where Joe Manchin, a Democrat senator from West Virginia, stands with it.
“I don’t think they can get to 60 votes,” Wester said, but the fight will continue. “We’ve been moving in this direction for more than a decade. I don’t understand how Democrats, after watching Republicans push through so many judges the last four years, would want to end it (the filibuster). You have to govern with the knowledge that you’re not going to always be in charge.”
The act is the latest version of proposals previously introduced by Congress without success. It would amend existing civil rights law to explicitly cover sexual orientation and gender identity, with protections extending to employment, housing, education, and public accommodations such as restaurants, theaters, hotels, libraries, gas stations and retail stores.
The bill keeps exemptions for houses of worship and other religious institutions — for example, they could limit employment to people who shared their faith’s beliefs and could refuse to perform same-sex marriages.
But faith-based homeless shelters and adoption or foster-care agencies that receive federal funding would not be permitted to discriminate against LGBTQ people. And it would be more difficult for a wide range of businesses to justify anti-LGBTQ discrimination, regardless of personal or religious beliefs.
Those who testified for the Equality Act on Wednesday pointed out “reasonable issues that are never talked about,” Wester said, “but they never talked about how far-reaching this goes. They talked about being denied the right to serve on a jury or a lunch counter, or a taxicab driver not accepting a transgender or LGBTQ person. There’s probably broad consensus on those things but they never would acknowledge the damage to conscience protections, religious institutions and women.”
Wester said while the concerns about women sports don’t rank as high as other areas, author Abigal Shrier, who penned Irreversible Damage about the transgender culture, was powerful in her testimony. “She said that if had always had the Equality Act, Americans would never know the names of Venus and Serena Williams,” he said of the women’s tennis superstars.
He said Shrier and others who testified did a good job of demonstrating the fatal flaws in the Equality Act with some being unattended consequences.
“It could destroy the fundamental institutions of American life,” Wester said. “(If the Equality Act passes) It could get to the place where the religious nonprofits are shut down and communities are hurting because of the religious services that can no longer be provided.”
Wester said the ERLC is determined to keep the Equality Act in front of the people because of all that could happen if it’s enacted. He urged citizens to act.
“Tell your Senators to stand strong against the Equality Act and for the filibuster,” he said. “Even some of the Republican senators are going to get a lot of pressure in their states. They will spend a lot of money in some of the more vulnerable states to threaten these senators to at least be quiet.”
