Working women are challenged between professional and personal duties, often putting their own needs aside to attend to business and family obligations.
But having just a little “Me Time” once a month can make an impactive difference in the physical and mental outlook of working women.
That was the message that Shonda Durham, co-owner of Esteem Aesthetics, brought to other female business women last week.
But just an hour of pampering can sometimes be just the break needed and can rejuvenate the overall outlook.
Esteem Aesthetics offers a variety of treatments, using the latest technology and medical advancements that include skin care treatments from facials to acne treatments, massage, body contouring, laser hair removal, skin tightening, Botox, microneedling and other services. Packages are also available.
Women in Business is sponsored through the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce to encourage and educate the female business owners in the area on growing their business.
