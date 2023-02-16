A new ordinance and a new member were items discussed during Wednesday’s meeting of the City’s Ethics Board.
Jill Edwards, London attorney, was welcomed to the Ethics Board as the newest member, filling the seat formerly held by Donna Gail Wilson. Wilson resigned before the January meeting.
Recent complaints submitted to the City’s Ethics Board were also discussed.
Chair Jane Dyche gave a brief overview of three complaints discussed during the January meeting, stating that the complaints were confidential as far as the names of those involved and the specifics of the complaint. It is, however, permissible to give a general overview of the findings of the board without the specific details.
Dyche explained that one complaint was deemed not valid under the Ethics Board statutes.
The complaint was received on Dec. 18, 2022 and was reviewed by the ethics board during their Jan. 11 meeting.
“On the basis of the complaint, the board found the complaint failed to state a minimal factual basis to constitute a violation of the ethics ordinance and thus it was not within our jurisdictional authority. It had a fictitious name, address, phone number and made a kind of claim that did not meet the required criteria for a complaint,” Dyche said.
With that, Dyche asked board members to allow signing of an order with those findings, which was approved unanimously.
A second complaint received on Jan. 2, 2023 was also dealt with during the January meeting and involved a city official. Dyche said the board had determined there was a lack of jurisdiction and the board referred that to the Ethics Board Attorney, Mary Ann Stewart.
“Our review of that was the same, to dismiss the complaint for lack of jurisdictional authority and to refer the matter to the Ethics Board attorney to help determine any additional referrals if any,” she said.
Dyche then added that Stewart did not find any referrals necessary and that the complaint was “repetitive, or conflicative of another complaint that had been made at another time.”
She then asked board members to approve signing an order reflecting that decision and that copies be mailed to those involved in the complaint. Dyche again stated that the complaint and those involved were confidential.
Board member Jim Hays questioned what the next step would be in that situation, with Dyche stating that no further action would be taken since the ethics board had no jurisdictional authority. She added that if board members wished to refer the matter to another agency, she was unsure of what that agency would be.
A third complaint was deemed viable for further hearing. That hearing — which is public — will be held during the March 8 meeting of the Ethics Board.
“This is a complaint regarding the actions of a city official and based on our preliminary inquiry, the board finds that the complaint is within its jurisdiction and on its face contains allegations sufficient to establish a minimal factual basis to constitute violation of the code of ethics,” Dyche said.
She continued that the complaint focuses on Section 9 of the City of London’s Code of Ethics and that hearings will be held “from time to time until complete.” Dyche then said that a copy of that order would be sent to the person involved in the complaint and her attorney.
Board members also discussed changes to the previous ordinance regulating the Ethics Board.
Ordinance 2023-10, which addresses a revised nepotism policy for city employees and officials as well as the Ethics Board, was approved by city council members on Monday night. The ordinance outlines the composition of the board members as five members — none of which can be a city officer, city employee or serve on any other city board, commission or agency. It also adds that the Mayor can remove an Ethics Board member for misconduct, inability, willful negligence of duties but adds removal can take place for violating the ordinance or by majority vote of the board members with a written explanation for such action. The City will also provide liability insurance for the Ethics Board, as well as an addition that the City may provide legal counsel for the board if the Mayor approves and if funds are available.
The chairman, elected by the board members, will preside over all meetings and will act as a voting member and have police present at meetings, if necessary. It also states that no board member, other than the chairperson, can act on behalf of the board without the board’s approval.
Another new section of the Ethics Board ordinance allows board members to excuse themselves from voting as well as leaving the meeting where they choose not to vote. It also allows board members to establish rules necessary for their position to review complaints. Complaint forms are available on the City of London’s website and at London City Hall. Written complaints must be sworn by a notary public. Although included in the initial ordinance, the new ordinance also requires that copies of the complaint be sent to the person(s) named in the complaint within 10 days and that the person named has 10 days to respond. It also requires the Ethics Board to hold a preliminary hearing regarding the complaint — which is held in executive session and is not open to the public.
In the new ordinance, the Kentucky Attorney General is added to several sections regarding forwarding complaints to higher officials such as the County Attorney or Commonwealth’s Attorney. It also adds: “If the Board also finds or believes the allegations of the Complaint may also constitute a crime and a referral is made to the Commonwealth Attorney, County Attorney or Kentucky Attorney General, such does not prevent the Board from exercising jurisdiction of the matter inasmuch as the same may also be unethical behavior and a violation of this Ordinance.”
It also permits law enforcement officers to deliver documents to involved parties. Chairman Jane Dyche said there had been prior problems with persons picking up documents at City Hall; therefore the addition of police delivering the documents was added.
Another addition to the new ordinance allows the City to file a lien against any property owned by the person found guilty of violating city ethics laws with the Ethics Board stating the full amount of the forfeiture under Kentucky statutes.
