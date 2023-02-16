London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.