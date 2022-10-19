Following an executive session to confer with their attorney, the City of London Ethics Board acknowledged having jurisdiction over SPGEs such as London City Tourism and London Utility Commission — but then dismissed the complaint pertaining to alleged violations of the nepotism among city employees.
Board member Derek House announced that through the video conference with ethics board attorney, Mary Ann Stuart, the ethics board does have jurisdiction in SPGEs.
Board member Donna Gail House then said she wanted to change her vote from the September meeting in which she agreed to dismiss the complaint due to the ethics board not having jurisdiction over the complaint. House sought further advice from the Department of Local Government regarding that issue, as well as other issues arising from that meeting, and brought her concerns before the London City Council. The city council established the ethics board and is thereby the agency in which those issues should be addressed.
House asked that her “yes” vote to dismiss the complaint due to the ethics board not having jurisdiction be recalled and changed in the minutes of the September meeting. Board members approved that action.
Board members also voted to reconsider the decision of the last meeting. Dyche said the board attorney provided a draft from the issues addressed in the complaint.
“The basis of that decision is that the board does have jurisdiction on the statutory issue (KRS 61.080) regarding incompatible offices and that the complaint, on its face, did not present sufficient factual basis to establish a violation of the City of London’s ethics ordinance,” Dyche said.
The preliminary inquiry held during the September meeting addressed a complaint claiming that a city tourism board member violated the state statutes by serving on two SPGE boards. That member has since resigned from the tourism board.
Other issues addressed in the complaint were that city tourism board members had voted to hire family members — which violates the city’s nepotism ordinance.
Another issue involves the confidentiality of the person filing a complaint before the ethics board. The ordinance requires the complaint be signed. Dyche said copies of the complaint were sent to the parties named in the complaint. Dyche said if the complainant releases the details of the complaint before the preliminary hearing, the board can acknowledge the complaint exists. Otherwise, confidentiality is key.
Derek House added that confidentiality is vital to maintain the work of the ethics board, as well as to avoid litigation in the matter.
Another complaint received by electronic means prompted another executive session, with board members deciding that the complaint did not meet the criteria required for an investigation.
City Attorney Larry Bryson addressed the board, stating that the city clerk had received an open records request from William “Bill” Mosley asking for “notes” from ethics board meetings. Bryson recommended the request be denied as ethics board meetings are not public until the minutes from the meetings have been approved.
That came after Dyche had adjourned the meeting, but the board voted to reconvene to hear Bryson’s comments. Bryson then addressed some emails sent to city employees that could be considered “public.”
“It depends on how those (emails) are sent as to if they are or are not public records,” Bryson added.
On that note, the meeting was adjourned with the next meeting date set for the second Wednesday of November.
