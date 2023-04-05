A city official accused of violating Open Meetings laws and engaging in bribery has received a decision from the City of London Ethics Board.
Dated March 21, the letter from Ethics Board Chair Jane Dyche outlines the accusations against city council member Kelly Greene, and upholds that Greene violated the Standards of Conduct of the City of London Ethics Code. The letter states that Greene warrants a “formal, written reprimand.”
It further states that “All city officials, including elected officials such as yourself, are required to adhere to the ethical standards in the City’s ethics code and are otherwise forbidden from engaging in activities that violate the Open Meetings Act or which constitute improper solicitation of an elected official in order to influence an official decision of that official.”
The Ethics Board met on March 8 to address the complaint filed against Greene by former London Mayor Troy Rudder. Rudder claimed that Greene violated Open Meetings rules by speaking with other city council members about city business. Greene admitted to talking with other council members about city business but was told by a Kentucky League of Cities trainer that such actions were prohibited. Texts were considered public records if those pertained to city business and that Greene said she would delete the texts.
Greene said during the open hearing before the ethics board that she asked questions of the KLC trainers because there were several new council members at the training and she wanted them to be aware of the policies. Rudder testified that he was not present for the training but heard of Greene’s remarks through other city officials were attended the training.
The document further states: “The board finds that there is not evidence by a preponderance of the evidence to support a finding of violation of the above-cited Standard of Conduct. The only evidence which was presented was that Greene attended a training session and, in that session, asked questions and engaged in a debate with the trainer.”
Those comments and questions, the document states, led others to believe that Greene lacked understanding of the Open Records and Open Meetings Act. However, the ethics board did not find a violation of the city’s ethics code in that instance.
However, the bribery charges were upheld, with the ethics board recommending that Greene undergo ethics training. That decision arose from the second part of Rudder’s complaint against Greene in which he claimed that Greene offered to have council members pay for his legal fees on the condition that he fire City Attorney Larry Bryson. Rudder’s legal fees derived from an ethics complaint against him, resulting in his hiring of a personal attorney to represent him. Those claims arose from incidents outlined in the special audit of city expenditures, primarily focused on city tourism money. The Ethics Board first said they had no jurisdiction in that matter but later restated that their authority did have power to hear that complaint. The board dismissed that claim against Rudder, however, although he did expend personal money for his attorney in that incident.
Greene said she met with Rudder regarding Bryson’s employment and to “negotiate.” The conversation, on Nov 5, 2022, was recorded by Rudder and then city clerk Marcy Berry. After the special audit was released, Greene asked for Rudder and Bryson to consider “stepping down” from their positions due to the extensive findings in the auditor’s report. In the Nov. 5 meeting, Rudder accused Greene of bribery in her statements that perhaps she could talk to council members about reimbursing Rudder’s $5,000 fees for an attorney. Rudder testified in the hearing that he believed Greene’s intentions would only apply if he fired Bryson.
During the hearing, some of the recorded conversation was played. Other sections of the transcripted conversation were not presented to the public but were available to the ethics board members.
The ethics board referred to Section E of the City of London Code of Ethics which prohibits a city official from offering a favor or anything of value in order to influence a decision. The document states that “[t]he preponderance of the evidence supports a finding that Greene’s offer to secure council authority to reimburse the Mayor’s personal attorney fees in exchange for the Mayor terminating the City Attorney, was a violation of Standard E.”
That led to the ethics board finding that Greene violated Standards A and E of the Code of Ethics by talking to Rudder about his attorney fees and by speaking with other council members about city business — specifically their displeasure with Bryson.
The ethics board then made the following statements:
“1. That Greene shall cease and desist from all further ethical violations, and in particular from engaging in activity which is in violation of Sections A and E of the Code of Ethics; and
2. That a written public reprimand issue and a copy of the reprimand be provided to the Mayor, the City Council and the City Clerk; and
3. Recommend to the Mayor and City Council that Greene be sanctioned in the following manner: that Greene be required to attend and complete mandatory training on Kentucky Open Meetings and Open Records laws, and to provide proof of attendance at such training, prior to December 31, 2023.”
Greene did not comment on the recommendation of the ethics board, but did state that she has 30 days from the date of the findings to file an appeal. If an appeal is filed by either party — Rudder or Greene — that would be heard before a Laurel Circuit Judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.