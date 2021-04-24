“If you’ve been fully vaccinated, get a test if you feel sick; get a test if you’re concerned about symptoms,” he said. “I get tested regularly. It’s a choice that I have made, as we work to come out of this pandemic, and also to continue to provide different data that can be used by the CDC. Certainly, it’s reasonable if you’ve been fully vaccinated, and you’re careful, and you’re not feeling sick, to forgo at least the among of testing you previously had.”
Health experts consider a person “fully vaccinated” two weeks after they have had the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine ‘Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,’” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”
Five new deaths were reported by local health departments on Friday, while there were another 15 from the ongoing audit of death certificates from last fall and winter, making 22 in all; and raising the number of Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus to 6,403.
The latest victims ranged in age from 74 to 106. Fayette, Gallatin, Jefferson, Johnson and Simpson counties each had one.
A total of 607 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to state public health officials on Friday, which is 21 less than Thursday, and raises the pandemic total of positive cases to 440,148.
Four counties had 20 or more cases: Jefferson 110, Fayette 54, Kenton 28, and Warren 21.
The state’s positivity rate is 3.26%, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases. That makes it five straight days of declines.
A total of 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Of them, 113 are in the ICU and 50 on a ventilator. All three numbers are lower than Thursday.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Governor’s next scheduled live press briefing on COVID-19 Monday afternoon, but his office is expected to issue daily numbers throughout the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.