Continuing the events and projects that bring tourism to the area was the primary focus of discussion during Monday’s monthly meeting of the London Tourism Commission.
The meeting left no free spots for supporting those topics, with several requests for financial support.
Kim Collier and Kelly Burton with the county tourism commission, and Stage of Stars entertainment coordinator Tim Parks were present to answer any questions regarding their financial request for this year’s World Chicken Festival entertainment. Collier explained that booking acts was challenging, and that since the 2020 pandemic shutdown, that many artists were still struggling to overcome the loss of income.
“Prices have gone up tremendously,” Collier said, stating that the entertainment costs for the Stage of Stars was topping $85,000.
That price does include hotel rooms, food and other costs for the headlining groups.
Todd Roberts, who was just appointed to the city tourism board, said he’d heard concerns about the entertainment.
“I’m hearing that people aren’t happy with the entertainment for the past couple of years,” he said. “Attendance is dropping.”
Collier, Burton and Parks all disagreed with that statement, saying that the Tracy Lawrence concert had Town Center Park with shoulder-to-shoulder fans as well as the street filled with observers. Parks, who coordinates the Manchester Music Festival and is the tourism director for Manchester, said the World Chicken Festival committee tried to offer a variety of music for all ages and genres.
“We usually have Bluegrass on Thursday night, and either country or rock on Friday and Saturday,” he said.
This year’s main attractions will offer a 90s rock group and a country act for the weekend performances.
With that information, city tourism board members voted to give $50,000 — the amount they have provided for the past several years — to offset the entertainment costs of the main stage entertainment. Collier explained prior to that vote that the festival offers the Stage of Stars and the Kinetic by Windstream stage on Broad Street that is also sponsored by Forcht Broadcasting. The entertainment for that stage is not included in the request with Collier stating that the entertainment costs are provided by other businesses and/or sponsors.
The question of what requests truly comprise “tourism” arose by other requests for financial assistance. Commissioner Phil Smith said that sponsorship of events must be related to tourism issues, directing that statement toward the request of the Millstone Community Theater Guild.
Liz Michael, founder of the theater group, said the group had one show during Christmas on Main festivities and is planning another show in April. That show will be performed at the Laurel County Library and is centered around the federal government hiring women to ride on horseback to deliver books to rural areas to enhance reading. But their request at Monday’s meeting was for expenses to set up a summer performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” one of William Shakespeare’s most acclaimed comedies. After some discussion, board members approved $1,500 to assist with that production.
Other updates reported by Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson included the Community Center/Municipal complex study which was given to Etherworks (operated by David Zawko). That study will determine if London needs a larger facility than the current community center or the options available.
That spurred a discussion that the Tourism Commission could offer to purchase the community center, although no specific details were outlined. Chairman Starr Handy said that was an option, since the city tourism previously leased the building from the City of London. City council members voted to cancel the lease on the building with the tourism commission during January’s council meeting, leaving tourism officials up in the air on the future of events and meeting space.
Robinson added that a committee of city council members had been appointed and would be working with the city tourism board on options. Roberts said the design of the community center might not be suitable to relocate the city police department and City Hall into the community center. Robinson said the space in the community center was 9,000 square feet while City Hall and the police station were 8,000 each.
Brittany Cradic, executive director of the London Community Center, said the “word was getting out” that the community center could undergo changes.
“Bookings have skyrocketed,” she said.
Other projects included an indoor sports facility and the continuing planning sessions for a facility at the fairgrounds property. Robinson also announced a potential trail route to be established on the College Park property that would encompass the Laurel County Library, Wellness Park and Somerset Community College — Laurel Campus.
Parks Director Mackey Williams also provided updates on some ongoing projects. The shelter houses on the lower loop of Levi Jackson Park are slightly behind due to the change of design on the buildings. Renovations on Shelter #1 are planned for March, primarily due to the limited number of contractors experienced in renovating old structures to look original.
Williams advocated for sponsorship for a disc golf tournament this year, stating that since the course had been installed, there have been 20,000 rounds of play.
“This course is either rated Number 1 or tied for Number 1,” he told commissioners. “They’re wanting a $1,000 sponsorship and they’re going to come in and replace the equipment on the course, which is a lot more than $1,000.”
The Wellness Park is also in need of work, he said, such as installing ADA sidewalks to the playground that also features mobility/sensory features.
Steven Holt, campground director, and Williams added that repairs on the Levi Jackson Park pool were continuing. Williams said around $600,000 had been invested in the pool renovations last year and that another $60,000 was needed to repair another section. His request to advertise for bids on that repair was approved unanimously.
Holt said a new pump station at Levi Jackson campground was also needed and that some electrical issues had arisen from that. Expansion over the years since the current pump was installed and future expansion requires a 600 amp transformer. Williams explained that usage would exceed 400 amps and suggested a 600 amp be installed to allow for future growth. A larger pole would also be part of the plan. Those additions would increase the project costs by nearly $30,000. A double gate and chain link fence would secure the area from the public while allowing access to authorized officials — which is another $12,000. Handy said that price was extremely high and suggested looking into other companies for cheaper prices.
During an executive session, commissioners voted to hire an applicant for the Parks/Recreation Director position being vacated by Williams. However, the name of the applicant will not be made public until the applicant officially accepts the position. Williams is retiring, effective April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.