LONDON — The electric vehicle group Evolve KY partnered with Somerset Community College’s Laurel Campus and the London Rotary Club to host the annual public information event touting the technological wonders.
Evolve KY is based in Louisville, and this marks the third straight year the group came to SCC Laurel to present these vehicles. Their goal is to educate, show, and offer their audience insight into electric vehicles.
There was a large tent with chairs and an instructor speaking to groups asking questions about the vehicles showcased on campus.
The display included a variety of different electric vehicles from Volkswagen, Tesla, Nissan and Mustang. An assistant would guide visitors around the vehicles and expound on their unique features.
“It’s all great; it’s a great partnership with (Evolve KY), the (Laurel County Public) Library, and the Rotary Club,” London Rotary Club President Kenneth Jones said. “It seems to have grown every year since we started it.”
The vehicles were open for visitors to take a ride and embrace the electric vehicle experience.
Additionally, there were food trucks including Old Town Grill, lemonade and ice cream stands, barbecue, and more. There were various informative booths with giveaways from organizations such as Tennessee Tech, Jackson Energy, and Visit London (city tourism).
Across the street, the Laurel County Public Library had a bubble party full of children running around playing.
“The children (are) our future,” Jones said. “We enjoy having the children here for questions and answers on whatever they need. Sometimes they only hear one side of the story on (electric) vehicles.”
Next summer, Evolve KY plans on returning to SCC Laurel Campus for a fourth event.
