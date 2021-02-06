A similar group received vaccinations one day last week but the snow forced postponement until Thursday.
It was an important group to be vaccinated since many of the clergy deal with large groups of people every week.
Kris Billiter, the pastor of Eastpoint Community Center, received his second shot on Thursday but not because of being a pastor. He is the chaplain for the Jefferstown Fire Department so his came because of being a first responder.
However, Billiter said he was excited that the state was allowing faith leaders and clergy the opportunity to receive the vaccine.
“Obviously, pastors are around large groups of people on a weekly basis and often find themselves in smaller, intimate settings in people’s time of need,” he said. “They need to be able to get into those situations with a good deal of confidence and receiving the vaccine helps to do that. I’m excited that they moved to allow clery to begin to receive the vaccine.”
Clergy can also set an example for others to receive the vaccine without concern. Parishioners look up to their respective church leaders and receiving the shot is a way to lead by example.
“I had no hesitancy and was really excited to get it (the second shot) today,” Billiter said.
Several Kentucky Baptist pastors were among those who have received the vaccine either last week or Thursday.
Nick Sandefur, the pastor at Porter Memorial Baptist Church, took the vaccine during the first time it was offered last week.
"There are several reasons why I took the vaccine. I was asked to help in this way. Pastors have many people who look to them for clear leadership," he said. "I know some are skeptical about the virus, but I have no reason, other than conspiracy theories, to doubt the medical field. I take the flu shot, I go to the doctor when I am sick, and I see medical advances as gifts from God. "
Sandefur said he was grateful for the benefit of the vaccine.
"This could be huge for our communities. If this will help our churches, our schools and our local areas be able to re-engage in a personal, face-to-face manner, count me in," he said.
Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, was glad to see Kentucky Baptist pastors have the opportunity to get the shot.
“Kentucky Baptist pastors have made safety a priority through the pandemic,” he said. “It’s encouraging that they are now eligible to receive the vaccination so they can be even more protected from this serious virus.”
Pastor Edward L. Palmer, Sr., with the Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff, was one of other clergy vaccinated on Thursday.
“I think it’s important as faith leaders that we have a balanced message and make sure folks understand God put us in this biological world, and we are subject to the laws of biology,” Palmer said. “This virus has to do with these laws of biology, and I think vaccination is a part of our way out. It’s important that we follow the science and get beyond this.”
